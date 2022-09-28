The Black TV & Film Collective Goes LIVE for the First Time in LA!
Step and Repeat LA Provides Red Carpet Backdrop for BTFC’s Summer Mixer!
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2022 ) Culver City, CA - It was a soiree to remember as The Black TV & Film Collective hosted its End of Summer Mixer at the Blackbird Collective Flagship - a private membership community in Culver City, on the eve of September 17th, in celebration of its expansion into the Los Angeles marketplace.
Denzel Whitaker, D. Woods, Yhá Mourhia Wright and Hilliard Guess
Rana Kirkland and Elijah Kirkland "Prophetboy"
What began in New York City in 2015 as a small group of artists meeting up regularly to support each other’s projects has grown into an effective and powerful collective that elevates and supports Black and Brown content creators globally. The Black TV & Film Collective (BTFC) mission is to “facilitate career-advancing opportunities for creators of Black and African descent to achieve financial sustainability within the entertainment industry.”
At its core, BTFC’s values are simple: "Share. Build. Create." They live the statement "there is power in numbers," and with over 1,300 members worldwide, as well as five different locations, including New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Toronto, and now Los Angeles, is focused on achieving their goals through fellowships, career training, mentorship and networking opportunities. BTFC is one of the largest non-profit collectives for artists of color ever formed.
Step and Repeat LA was called in to create the photo-op backdrop for BTFC’s special event. Printed on a matte-finished fabric that guarantees a flawless photo every time, even when flash photography is used, the 8’ high by 8’ wide step and repeat banner was printed using eco-friendly, water-based ink on a state-of-the-art printer made by Hewlett Packard. The backdrop was then displayed on a high-quality telescoping stand and finished with a signature strip of plush red carpet, which added just the right amount of razzle dazzle to an already decadent celebration!
Once inside the venue, guests were wined-and-dined with a delicious selection of hors d’oeuvres made by Chef Q, and were able to wash everything down with perfectly-paired vinos provided by 1010 Wines.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
