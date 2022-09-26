Paracetamol Infusion Market Overview With Detailed Analysis 2022-2028
The popularity as well as acceptance of the use of intravenous paracetamol in conjunction with NSAIDs and opioids have been growing, which supports the industry's expansion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2022 ) The global paracetamol infusion market size was valued at USD 699.13 million in 2021 and is poised to grow at a Significant CAGR of 3.86% during 2022-28. The most popular analgesic & antipyretic that lowers the temperature and relieves pain is acetaminophen, sometimes known as paracetamol. The medication, which was developed in 1877, is frequently used to treat mild to severe pain. It is typically recommended either by itself or in conjunction with a cold remedy. Acetaminophen is the name that is recognized and used in the United States and Japan, while the International Non-proprietary, Britain, & Australia have accepted the term "Paracetamol."
The Paracetamol Infusion Market Growth Factors:
The market's expansion is the result of numerous causes. Some of the most significant ones include the increasing frequency of ailments like headaches, the flu, and others, as well as the increased demand for painkillers. To treat mild to severe symptoms including headaches, menstrual cramps, toothaches, aching joints, osteoarthritis, or cold/flu aches, paracetamol is frequently used. Additionally, it works well as an antipyretic to lower fever. The market is expanding due to the rising burden of symptomatic conditions and OTC product use. For instance, the Migraine Trust reports that migraine is the third most prevalent ailment worldwide (behind dental caries and tension-type headaches). Diabetes, epilepsy, as well as asthma together, are less common than migraine.
The Paracetamol Infusion Market Trends
The market for paracetamol is anticipated to experience a substantial growth rate over the forecast timeframe due to the rising frequency and impact of various diseases and disorders. However, the negative effects of a paracetamol overdose may impede market expansion.
COVID-19 Analysis
The market for paracetamol is anticipated to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are numerous types of viruses that cause the common cold, which is innocuous and usually goes away in a few weeks. Consumers rely on over-the-counter medications to treat common symptoms. Specifically, in rising economies, such as India and China, sales of paracetamol-containing medications for cough, cold, as well as flu have grown. Additionally, one of the main factors driving the market's expansion is the rising number of people who experience discomfort and fever, together with rising awareness.
The Paracetamol Infusion Market Segmentation
The Global Paracetamol Infusion Market on the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is categorized into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
The Paracetamol Infusion Market Regional Analysis
North America is likely to lead the overall paracetamol market over the forecast period. The market is expected to increase as a result of a number of reasons, including the existence of major players, the region's common symptom of fever, headaches, and migraines, and established healthcare infrastructure. During the projected period, the market growth in the United States is anticipated to be strong.
The major players operating in the paracetamol infusion market are Altan Pharma Limited, Unital Pharmaceuticals, Stellar- Bio Labs, Sun Pharma, Novartis, Cipla, Pfizer, Amgen Inc
