Alla Taliji: DBInvesting will become the Key Player for Forex and Crypto investments in the Middle East
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2022 ) Dubai, UAE -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- DBInvesting is a regulated Security Dealer in Seychelles from the FSA since late June 2020; it’s a new fast-growing Forex Broker now with a new brand offices and Metatrader 5 platform.
DBInvesting is now boosting the company expansions with openings offices in Dubai, Cyprus and Egypt: together with this property development, the company is spreading the presence of experts representative Business Development Agents in Dubai and Egypt with the aim to cover the MENA regions and then expand in the LATAM market by the end of 2023.
The Business Development Manager for the MENA region, Mr. Alla Taliji said, “Our aim is to push our growth in the Arabic countries and, also if we are quite new as a company, the main managers and the owners of the company are a group of talented and experienced managers, coming with an experience more than 10 years in the market from different regions.”
The strong impetus that DBInvesting is putting into this strategic expansion all lies in its ability to generate profits for its clients who now, after 10 years of renewed appreciation for the DB managers, agree with the need to launch a program of openings for a more widespread presence in the territories as Latin American and the MENA region.
“We are now closing new deals also for the Latin American countries as well, looking for new partnerships and IBs, because we believe the forex sector can expand a lot, especially now with the Crypto price is lower, there are new investment opportunities,” comments Alla Taliji.
“We want to provide a new trading experience for our traders, since we also have the new MetaTrader 5 platform and a direct deal with Metaquote, it means we are not a white label like 90% of the existing brokers on the market. Thanks to our good connections with the Metaquote team, we can offer the best service and price for our customers.”
The growing market in the area underlying the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has prompted DBInvesting's top management to consider a strategy that includes the expulsion of crypto investment platforms. To this extent, the company has a few options and schemes when it comes to Partners and client's needs, for example Different IBs rebates and markups also different CPL and CPA deals for affiliates.
“We offer over 300 instruments under one account, our traders can trade on different assets like Forex, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Commodities. Also, we offer the MT5 web and platform, together with the mobile app (iOS and Android)”, states the CEO Alla Taliji.
“Really soon we’ll launch a new platform for the new bee traders, together with a wide set of educational tools, weekly webinars in different languages. Also, we just closed a one-year partnership with Investing, and we are live with our broker review.”
DBInvesting offers a minimum deposit and also bonuses and spreads for VIP clients, as well as free-swap Islamic accounts and no-commission deposits. The company allows scalping and hedging, and good leverage.
“We offer a dedicated account manager, support 24/5 and for our IBs, dedicated support and offers, from rebate, as well high CPA/CPL, P&L and Monthly awards for the best IBs” said Alla Taliji.
DBInvesting offers products such as the no deposit account until December 2022.
About DBInvesting
DBInvesting has a global presence, serving clients all over the world. His team has more than 10 years of professional experience. They are specialized in understanding the importance of building reliable Data centers, Secured trading platforms, well-trained, efficient and experienced support staff to solve your every query.
Company Contact:
Alla Taliji – Business Development Manager
partnership@dbinvesting.com
www.dbinvesting.com
+44 7448322030
DBInvesting Offices: The company has two offices.
Seychelles: Abis Centre, Office 15, Avenue D’Arhoa, Providence Industrial Estate. Mahe
Dubai: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Digital Park, Building A2. Unit 101
