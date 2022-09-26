The Tooth Fairy Makes a Mistake
What happens when the tooth fairy makes a mistake? Great-Aunt Rita (and she really is GREAT!) Announces the Release of The Tooth Fairy Makes a Mistake, a New Children’s Book Published by Outskirts Press
Denver, CO and Boston, MA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—announces new juvenile fiction by Great-Aunt Rita (aka Rita Berman, M.D., M.P.H.), colorfully illustrated by Victor Guiza.
When Michael loses his front tooth, he puts it under his pillow, anticipating a visit from the Tooth Fairy. But the Tooth Fairy, in her hurry, accidentally leaves him too much money, which means there won’t be enough money for other children who lose their teeth. Now Michael faces a choice—should he keep the shiny new bike he bought with his windfall or let the White Fairy Rat set things straight?
“Adorable and vibrantly illustrated story showing children the valuable lesson that even the Tooth Fairy can make a mistake.”—Marion Goldberger, Retired Elementary Schoolteacher
“Anyone can make a mistake, including the Tooth Fairy. It is a special boy who can understand and help make things right. Reading this book will show children, even though they make mistakes, there are ways to correct them.” —Deborah Sandler, board member of the Ullman Trust for Education and Health, mother extraordinaire
“Great-Aunt Rita has crafted an original story that humanizes the Tooth Fairy and teaches that anyone can make a mistake. It shows that mistakes can and should be corrected when possible. This is a fun read that also teaches an important lesson to young children.” —Susan Spitz, Master of Journalism, mother extraordinaire
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheToothFairyMakesAMistake.
At 24 pages, The Tooth Fairy Makes a Mistake is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4847-3 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4848-0 Format: 8 x 10 color casebound Retail: $24.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Fairy Tales
About the Author: Great-Aunt Rita (and she really is GREAT!)— aka Rita Berman, M.D., M.P.H.—is a dentist’s daughter who has heard a lot of stories about the Tooth Fairy. The Tooth Fairy Makes a Mistake is her second children’s book. She and her great-nephew and great-niece, Jake and Elina Farber, wrote Roarasaurus, the Roaring, Soaring Dinosaur!
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.



