Movin' and Groovin': A Saga of Calamity
An obstructed highway in the Yukon triggers a chain of events that occur over eight years in a captivating, soul-bearing new memoir. Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Memoir by Oakley Taylor: Movin’ and Groovin’: A Saga of Calamity
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Bend, OR – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Movin’ and Groovin’: A Saga of Calamity, a new memoir by Oakley Taylor. In 1974, the author hitchhikes across the U.S. and then crosses the border into Alberta, and the year looks promising…at least in the beginning. But what lies ahead is unforeseeable for this young woman, nothing like the American life she leaves behind, and adaption will be her only means of survival.
Oakley Taylor’s firsthand account begins in her early years, evolving into the age of independence. She makes her way over the Canadian border with a friend and two canine companions. Accepting rides from strangers, the young women pass through miles of desolation, and the foreboding isolation that increases as they travel north. The paved highways of northern British Columbia transform to dirt roads of gravel and washboard. The Alcan Highway is the only gateway to the Yukon from the south. After a grueling passage over the Chilkoot Pass, Oakley arrives at Whitehorse, then sets off on a two-week canoe trip down the Yukon River to Dawson City. A mesmerizing show of Northern Lights in August is the glory of life in the Yukon.
During the author’s four years in Whitehorse, she marries and gives birth to two babies, but eventually the family comes apart like leaves from a tree and the brutality of a changing season. Once the boys grow a year older, their father takes them to a fish camp out in the bush, friends in tow. But their camp lies directly in the path of a grizzly bear that leaves destruction in its wake beneath the light of the midnight sun. The aftermath of the chaos makes national news in Canada.
“This is the true story of surviving in a world where I least expected to end up,” says the author. “But lessons accumulate like rings of a tree, and the daunting experience of eight years in the Yukon leaves a mark on your soul. From the place we begin to our last stop, the journey reveals who we become in the end.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/MovinAndGroovin.
At 348 pages, Movin’ and Groovin’ is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5051-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $23.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5107-7 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $38.95
Genre: BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Personal Memoirs
About the Author: After traveling to Okinawa with her family, Oakley Taylor spent her childhood on Long Island, New York. She left the East Coast in 1973, heading west to Colorado then onto northern Canada, where she had two sons. Later she returned to the States, living briefly in Montana and Washington before settling in Bend, Oregon, in 1985. Movin’ and Groovin’ is her debut book.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
