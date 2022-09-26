Automation Testing Market Extrapolated to Reach $49.9 billion by 2026
To determine and forecast the global market based on components, testing types, dynamic testing, services, endpoint interfaces, organization size, verticals, and regions with respect to individual growth trends and contributions toward the overall market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. The Automation Testing Market is gaining need for insightful approaches to increase the use of scalable and adaptable delivery models.
The major vendors covered in the Automation testing market include Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), froglogic (Germany), IBM (US), Infostrecth (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), ProdPerfect (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Testim.io (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the digital banking platforms market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM is one of the leading providers of cloud platform and cognitive solutions to its clients in 170 countries across the globe. As of December 2020, IBM and all its subsidiaries include 345,900 employees. It offers services in five business segments: cognitive solutions, technology services, cloud platforms, Global Business Services (GBS), systems, and global financing. IBM offers products and solutions across various domains such as industries, artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain, business operations, cloud computing, data and analytics, IT infrastructure, security, and supply chain. IBM caters to various verticals, including automotive, telecommunications, financial services, health, aerospace and defense, insurance, life sciences, and retail. It nurtures an ecosystem of global business partners operating in more than 170 countries. IBM research constitutes one of the largest industrial research organizations globally, with 12 labs across 6 continents spread across the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC.
Accenture is a global professional services company that offers capabilities in domains like digital, cloud and security. Accenture combines experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries. They offer strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations services which is powered by the world’s largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centers. The company has 624,000 employees that deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, serving clients in more than 200 countries.
