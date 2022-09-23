Digital Signature Market Predicted to Grow $16.8 billion by 2026
The major factors driving the digital signature market are the surge in web-and mobile-based business-critical applications and enterprises moving toward implementing security measures to prevent financial losses due to the increased sophistication in cyb
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 23, 2022 ) According to a research report "Digital Signature Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Software and Hardware), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital signature market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 to USD 16.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.1% during the forecast period.
A digital signature is a type of electronic signature, which uses a mathematical algorithm routinely used to validate the authenticity and integrity of a digital document. Digital signatures create a virtual fingerprint unique to a person or entity and are used to identify users and protect the information in digital messages or documents. In emails, the email content itself becomes a part of the digital signature. Digital signatures are significantly more secure than other forms of electronic signatures
Browse 360 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 284 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2026"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177504698
The major digital signature vendors include Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the digital signature market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2020 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177504698
Adobe
Adobe is a multinational software company with three major business segments: digital marketing, digital media, and print and publishing. These solutions help end users collaborate, store, and manage their content, audio and video files, and documents in a convenient manner. It offers products and services that are used by creative professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises, and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content and experiences across personal computers, devices, and media. It caters to large enterprises and SMEs in various verticals, such as media and entertainment, banking, and eCommerce. The company has its presence across regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.
Adobe Offerings: Adobe Sign
DocuSign
DocuSign specializes in Digital Transaction Management (DTM), workflow automation, electronic signature solutions, and Contract Lifecycle Management. The company offers the DTM platform and eSignatures solutions and services. It also offers DTM via cloud software to assist individuals and organizations digitally in managing security approvals, decisions, contracts, and workflows. DocuSign offers products in 43 languages. The company has 425,000+ million customers in 188 countries. DocuSign serves accounting and tax, sales and marketing, construction, government, healthcare, education, legal, and technology industries.
DocuSign Offerings: DocuSign Electronic Signature
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
A digital signature is a type of electronic signature, which uses a mathematical algorithm routinely used to validate the authenticity and integrity of a digital document. Digital signatures create a virtual fingerprint unique to a person or entity and are used to identify users and protect the information in digital messages or documents. In emails, the email content itself becomes a part of the digital signature. Digital signatures are significantly more secure than other forms of electronic signatures
Browse 360 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 284 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2026"
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177504698
The major digital signature vendors include Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the digital signature market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2020 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177504698
Adobe
Adobe is a multinational software company with three major business segments: digital marketing, digital media, and print and publishing. These solutions help end users collaborate, store, and manage their content, audio and video files, and documents in a convenient manner. It offers products and services that are used by creative professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises, and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content and experiences across personal computers, devices, and media. It caters to large enterprises and SMEs in various verticals, such as media and entertainment, banking, and eCommerce. The company has its presence across regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.
Adobe Offerings: Adobe Sign
DocuSign
DocuSign specializes in Digital Transaction Management (DTM), workflow automation, electronic signature solutions, and Contract Lifecycle Management. The company offers the DTM platform and eSignatures solutions and services. It also offers DTM via cloud software to assist individuals and organizations digitally in managing security approvals, decisions, contracts, and workflows. DocuSign offers products in 43 languages. The company has 425,000+ million customers in 188 countries. DocuSign serves accounting and tax, sales and marketing, construction, government, healthcare, education, legal, and technology industries.
DocuSign Offerings: DocuSign Electronic Signature
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results