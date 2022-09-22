Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2026
The global market is expected to grow in future due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water, increasing water contamination, growing human population, and growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment
The global"Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2021 to USD 25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. According to Kinetic Degradation Fluxion (KDF) Fluid Treatment, a device manufacturer, "A point-of-use water treatment system is installed in an individual source line ahead of any or all of a buildings taps, faucets, or other dedicated outlets used to dispense water for drinking, cooking, or bathing. Good point-of-use systems are often expected to capture whatever escapes the PoE system.
Residential is estimated to be the largest segment in the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market in 2020.
By application, the residential sector is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. The residential application mainly encompasses the use of point-of-use water treatment systems to produce potable water for domestic consumption. The residential water treatment application is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing need for treated drinking water, removal of unpleasant taste, odor, and discoloration, suspended solids, biodegradable organics, and pathogenic bacterial.
Reverse Osmosis is estimated to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2020.
By Technology, reverse osmosis is projected to be the largest segment in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Reverse osmosis is a process of producing pure water through a semipermeable membrane, wherein the water is pumped at high pressure through this membrane, which separates inorganic minerals (such as radium, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, nitrate, fluoride, and phosphorous), organic compounds (including pesticides), and other impurities from water. Usually, reverse osmosis systems are combined with a mechanical and activated carbon filter. The sand and large particles are removed by the mechanical filter first, and then after passing through the RO unit, the water is moved through the activated carbon filter for the removal of organic compounds. The RO water purifier can be of various types, such as wall-mounted or tabletop and under-the-sink or under-the-counter RO purifier.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market”.
216 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
214 - Pages
Pentair PLC (UK), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Best Water Technology AG (Austria), Toray Industries (Japan), amongst others, are the key players operating in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the point-of-use water treatment systems market.
Pentair PLC, formerly known as Tyco Flow Control International, is a UK-based company offering water, fluid, thermal management, and equipment protection products, services, and solutions. It comprises three reportable business segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The company provides point-of-use water treatment systems under its filtration solutions segment. The Filtration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets innovative water solutions to meet filtration and separation challenges across residential, commercial, food & beverage, and industrial applications.
Honeywell International is a diversified technology company that manufactures power generation systems, control technologies, aerospace products, and plastic and electronic materials. It operates through four major segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions. Point-of-use water treatment systems come under the performance materials and technologies segment.
