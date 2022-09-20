Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Statistics, Opportunities, Scope and Demand Forecast to 2028
The driving growth in the worldwide therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market is the rising number of patients needing around-the-clock care, the rising number of patients being admitted to medical facilities, and a notable increase in testing volumes.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2022 ) The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-28. Therapeutic drug monitoring is a test that measures several medications in the bloodstream to verify the correct dosage of medication given. It checks to see whether there is enough to be useful and if there aren't any significant side effects or responses. Antibiotic, anti-arrhythmic, anti-epileptic, and psychotropic medications all require monitoring to guarantee their safety and effectiveness.
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Growth Factors:
The increase of hospital laboratories is predicted to support the expansion of healthcare facilities, which will in turn fuel demand for therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) globally in the near future. Another major factor driving the growth of the worldwide therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market in the upcoming year is the increasing need for organ transplant surgeries. The importance of TDM technology in organ transplant techniques is cited as the cause of this rise. In addition to this, due to a sharp increase in the demand for better healthcare for the expanding urban inhabitants, the therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) market is predicted to experience robust growth throughout the forecast period. The demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, such as genetic testing, has been spurred by the rapid rise in the prevalence of complicated neurological illnesses and cancer, which is expected to enhance the market for therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM).
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market – Market Trends
• In the foreseeable term, market participants would have more lucrative opportunities due to an increase in use in the treatment of autoimmune illnesses.
• This industry is also being driven by the increase in the elderly population, particularly in developing regions, and the creation of cutting-edge drug management solutions.
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Segmentation:
The global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market on the basis of Drug Type is fragmented into Antibiotics, Addiction Therapeutics, Alzheimer Disease, Analeptics, Analgesics, Antiarrhythmic, Anticancer, Anticoagulants, Antidepressants, Antiepileptics, Anti-HIV, Antihypertensive, Antipsychotics, Hormones, Immuno-Suppressants, Antifungals. On the basis of Technology, the market is divided into Immuno- Assay, Mass Spectrometry, GC-MS/MS, and Others. On the basis of End User, the market is categorized into Hospital Laboratories and Private Laboratories.
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market Regional Analysis
The market for therapeutic drug monitoring is dominated by North America due to the region's highly developed technical healthcare system. Due to a rise in investments, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to have considerable growth during the projection period.
