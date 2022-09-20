Plasma Fractionation Market worth $36.7 billion by 2027
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Plasma Fractionation Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growing application of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas such as neurology, pulmonology, critical care, hematology, and rheumatology, increase in plasma collection centers globally, rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the major factors driving the growth of Plasma Fractionation Market.
Projected Revenue Surge:
The global plasma fractionation market size is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2027 from USD 26.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
In 2021, the immunoglobins segment accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market
Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumins, protease inhibitors, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2021.
The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological and immunological diseases, increasing off-label indications of IVIg, and their increased applications in treating numerous diseases associated with humoral immune deficiency or immune system dysfunction, including Kawasaki syndrome, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and graft-versus-host diseases following bone marrow transplantation.
The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2021, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely by growing use of immunoglobulins to prevent and treat upper and lower respiratory tract infections. also the use of protease inhibitors, such as alpha-1-antitrypsin, has increased significantly in recent years.
North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2021
The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing number of hemophilic patients in the region and the increasing use of immunoglobulins for PID, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, pediatric HIV, allogenic bone marrow transplantation, and B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in the overall healthcare industry, increasing number of hemophilic patients, increasing number of organ transplantations, increasing focus on diagnosis and prophylactic treatment, increasing awareness about technologically advanced products, and improving the standard of living in several APAC countries.
Key Players:
The plasma fractionation market is an oligopolistic market. The prominent players operating in this market include CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (US), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Bio Products Ltd. (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India).
