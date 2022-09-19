Dental Laboratories Market - Major Revenue Gains are Predicted by 2027
This research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva) to identify and collect information useful to the study
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2022 ) Research Methodologies Followed:
Primary Research:
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies operating in the Dental Laboratories Market.
The primary sources from the demand side include dental laboratories, dental lab groups, laboratory technicians, dental lab directors, traditional laboratories, and digital laboratories. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.
Secondary Research
This research study involved widespread secondary sources; directories; databases such as D&B, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva; white papers; annual reports; and companies’ house documents. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information for this extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the dental laboratories market.
It was also used to obtain important information about the top players, market classification and segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographic markets, technology perspectives, and key developments related to the market. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies. The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures indicates strong growth opportunities.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=223694318
Expected Revenue Growth:
This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2027 from USD 35.0 billion in 2022.
Data Triangulation:
Approach to calculate the revenue of different players in the Dental Laboratories market
In this report, the global dental laboratories market size was arrived at by using the revenue share analysis of leading players. For this purpose, major players in the market were identified, and their revenues from the dental laboratories business were determined through various insights gathered during the primary and secondary research phases. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players. In contrast, primary research included extensive interviews with key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, directors, and key market players’ marketing executives.
Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth
The total size of the dental laboratories market was arrived at after data triangulation from three different approaches, as mentioned below. After each approach, the weighted average of the three approaches was taken based on the level of assumptions used in each approach.
Recent Developments:
# In October 2021, Amann Girrbach Ag (Austria) extended its partnership; the CAD/CAM material portfolio will be expanded to include blocks from Ivoclar Vivadent. The objective of the cooperation was to integrate materials characterized by an efficient processing workflow and high esthetics.
# In September 2021, Straumann Group (Switzerland) partnered with Aspen Dental to provide implant abutments, CAD/CAM options, and solutions to various offices across the US.
# In July 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein) entered a strategic partnership with exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. (US) company, to develop a digital platform that provides dental laboratories with innovative solutions that enable them to expand their digital workflows and increase lab work efficiency.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=223694318
Key Market Players :
Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).
Primary Research:
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies operating in the Dental Laboratories Market.
The primary sources from the demand side include dental laboratories, dental lab groups, laboratory technicians, dental lab directors, traditional laboratories, and digital laboratories. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.
Secondary Research
This research study involved widespread secondary sources; directories; databases such as D&B, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva; white papers; annual reports; and companies’ house documents. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information for this extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the dental laboratories market.
It was also used to obtain important information about the top players, market classification and segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographic markets, technology perspectives, and key developments related to the market. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies. The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures indicates strong growth opportunities.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=223694318
Expected Revenue Growth:
This market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2027 from USD 35.0 billion in 2022.
Data Triangulation:
Approach to calculate the revenue of different players in the Dental Laboratories market
In this report, the global dental laboratories market size was arrived at by using the revenue share analysis of leading players. For this purpose, major players in the market were identified, and their revenues from the dental laboratories business were determined through various insights gathered during the primary and secondary research phases. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players. In contrast, primary research included extensive interviews with key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, directors, and key market players’ marketing executives.
Approach to derive the market size and estimate market growth
The total size of the dental laboratories market was arrived at after data triangulation from three different approaches, as mentioned below. After each approach, the weighted average of the three approaches was taken based on the level of assumptions used in each approach.
Recent Developments:
# In October 2021, Amann Girrbach Ag (Austria) extended its partnership; the CAD/CAM material portfolio will be expanded to include blocks from Ivoclar Vivadent. The objective of the cooperation was to integrate materials characterized by an efficient processing workflow and high esthetics.
# In September 2021, Straumann Group (Switzerland) partnered with Aspen Dental to provide implant abutments, CAD/CAM options, and solutions to various offices across the US.
# In July 2021, Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein) entered a strategic partnership with exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. (US) company, to develop a digital platform that provides dental laboratories with innovative solutions that enable them to expand their digital workflows and increase lab work efficiency.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=223694318
Key Market Players :
Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results