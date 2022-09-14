Glimmer of Hope
Veteran high school administrator advocates for public education by publishing his journal—with a warning for educators and community members alike…
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 14, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Louisville, KY – Publication was the furthest thing from Rick
Lasley’s mind when he began writing a journal during the 2021–2022 school year. A longtime high school administrator, Lasley was alarmed by the grim circumstances existing in public education and documented his concerns in Glimmer of Hope, Book 2 of his insightful journal. This new non-fiction has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. Rick Lasley, a high school administrator of 20 years, retired after 32 years in education. During his last year in public service, he chronicled his firsthand experiences in education by writing a journal—mostly as “therapy” to process what was going on around him with student/staff mental health concerns and the growing teacher/staff shortages.
At Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, Lasley reached out to his most trusted confidants in education, who encouraged him to publish his journal, as they felt the community would benefit from hearing his story. Glimmer of Hope (Book 2) chronicles the spring semester 2022 journal entries and follows Humanity in Peril (Book 1, published May 2022), which is based on the fall semester 2021 journal. “Education is in dire straits, which was especially evident during the pandemic,” Lasley explains.
“Student apathy is at an all-time high, misbehavior is on the rise, concerns with mental health and emotional well-being are reaching unprecedented heights, and there’s a decrease in certified teaching
candidates approaching never before seen vacancies.”
Glimmer of Hope focuses more on the positive aspects that still remain, giving hope for the future of education. It also represents a rallying call to communities, parents of school-aged children, legislators,
district administrators, principals and teachers for what each group can do to help bring back the appeal and respect education so profoundly deserves. Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/GlimmerOfHope.
At 168 pages, Glimmer of Hope is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted
to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5670-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Education / Leadership
About the Author: Rick Lasley started teaching middle school/high school math at St. Romuald High School in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, in August 1990. The following year he was hired to teach and coach
basketball at Cloverport Independent Schools, where he was given opportunities to lead at an early age. He earned his Principal Certification through his Rank I after obtaining his MA in Education at Western Kentucky University. In August 2004, Rick was hired as assistant principal at neighboring Hancock Co. High School in Lewisport, KY, and was named principal two years later. Before retiring as principal of Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY, in June 2022, Rick Lasley had been a high school administrator for 20 years, completing 32 years in education. Upon completion of his career, he was named the 2022 Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) Distinguished Service Award recipient. He currently lives in Hawesville with his wife, Angela, and son, Aaron.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Lasley’s mind when he began writing a journal during the 2021–2022 school year. A longtime high school administrator, Lasley was alarmed by the grim circumstances existing in public education and documented his concerns in Glimmer of Hope, Book 2 of his insightful journal. This new non-fiction has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. Rick Lasley, a high school administrator of 20 years, retired after 32 years in education. During his last year in public service, he chronicled his firsthand experiences in education by writing a journal—mostly as “therapy” to process what was going on around him with student/staff mental health concerns and the growing teacher/staff shortages.
At Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky, Lasley reached out to his most trusted confidants in education, who encouraged him to publish his journal, as they felt the community would benefit from hearing his story. Glimmer of Hope (Book 2) chronicles the spring semester 2022 journal entries and follows Humanity in Peril (Book 1, published May 2022), which is based on the fall semester 2021 journal. “Education is in dire straits, which was especially evident during the pandemic,” Lasley explains.
“Student apathy is at an all-time high, misbehavior is on the rise, concerns with mental health and emotional well-being are reaching unprecedented heights, and there’s a decrease in certified teaching
candidates approaching never before seen vacancies.”
Glimmer of Hope focuses more on the positive aspects that still remain, giving hope for the future of education. It also represents a rallying call to communities, parents of school-aged children, legislators,
district administrators, principals and teachers for what each group can do to help bring back the appeal and respect education so profoundly deserves. Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/GlimmerOfHope.
At 168 pages, Glimmer of Hope is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted
to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5670-6 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Education / Leadership
About the Author: Rick Lasley started teaching middle school/high school math at St. Romuald High School in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, in August 1990. The following year he was hired to teach and coach
basketball at Cloverport Independent Schools, where he was given opportunities to lead at an early age. He earned his Principal Certification through his Rank I after obtaining his MA in Education at Western Kentucky University. In August 2004, Rick was hired as assistant principal at neighboring Hancock Co. High School in Lewisport, KY, and was named principal two years later. Before retiring as principal of Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY, in June 2022, Rick Lasley had been a high school administrator for 20 years, completing 32 years in education. Upon completion of his career, he was named the 2022 Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) Distinguished Service Award recipient. He currently lives in Hawesville with his wife, Angela, and son, Aaron.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results