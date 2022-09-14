Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market worth $2,206.5 billion by 2026
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
Drug delivery is the method or process of administration of a pharmaceutical drug to safely attain its desired therapeutic effect. Advancements in drug delivery technologies offer several benefits, such as ease of use, convenience, and patient compliance. Drug developers are focusing on suitable delivery and packaging options for increasing the efficiency of drugs and proposing improved patient compliance.
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on R&D to develop new molecules for various therapeutic applications and drug delivery platforms. The companies invest majorly in R&Ds with an aim to deliver high-quality and innovative products to the market. R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years.
Expected Revenue Surge:
The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 2,206.5 billion by 2026 from USD 1,656.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Driver: Growth in biologics market
Recognizing the potential for biologics manufacturing, companies, such as Evonik (Germany), have made several strategic developments. For instance, the company increased its production capacity by acquiring SurModics in 2021, which focuses on controlled-release parenteral applications. In addition, Evonik acquired complementary technologies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim’s RESOMER platform, to improve its capability in this market.
Similarly, in 2019, WuXi Biologics announced the launch of WuXi Vaccines, a joint venture with Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. The companies entered into the strategic partnership under which WuXi Vaccines will build a dedicated facility and supply a commercial product for the global market. The biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed the emergence of a new class of therapeutics, showing significant potential in new treatments in oncology, diabetes, and other disease areas.
Opportunity: Self-administration and home care
Self-administration and home care are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. This is mainly due to the rising geriatric population, as elderly individuals form a large consumer base for drug delivery devices for home care. This factor is also increasing the need for application-specific injection, inhalation, topical, and transdermal drug products that are designed to cater to the needs of caregivers and patients.
Challenge : Pricing pressure
Government bodies in both developed and developing countries are encouraging cost-saving measures, such as cutting drug reimbursement prices and promoting the greater use of generics. Drug manufacturers across the globe are facing significant cost reduction pressures from government bodies, insurers, and patients. This downward pricing pressure is resulting in the greater uptake of drugs in emerging markets where the demand for low-cost therapeutics is high.
However, this is affecting the profitability of several pharmaceutical companies. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years owing to the continuous pressure for reducing pharmaceutical prices by insurers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and public and private payers due to concerns about covering more new medicines to treat prevalent conditions, such as high cholesterol and diabetes.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery. The rapid rise in the geriatric population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, increased R&D activities conducted in this region, growth in technological collaborations for pharmaceutical drug delivery technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and growth in disposable incomes in the emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.
Global Leading Players:
Major players in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Amgen, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Genmab A/S (Denmark), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Nimbus Therapeutics (US), Kite Pharma (US), and IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (US).
