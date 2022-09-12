Face Mask Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026
The face mask market is witnessing immense growth in demand primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a rise in consumer awareness pertaining to importance of use of face masks.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2022 ) The "Face Mask Market is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2018 to USD 52.7 billion in 2021 and then reduce to USD 3.0 billion by 2027. The CAGRs for these periods are 309.8% between 2018 to 2021 and an overall CAGR of -34.5% from 2022 to 2027. The major reason for the growth of the face mask market between 2018 to 2021 is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors driving the growth of the face mask market between include the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of face masks as a preventive measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the surge in social media marketing to encourage a positive attitude towards wearing masks.
By end-use, personal/individual protection is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period.
By end-use, personal/individual protection is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the face masks market during the forecast period. The personal/individual protection segment includes face masks used by the general public for respiratory protection against airborne infections or air pollution. The growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about protection against probable pandemics and respiratory diseases.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global face mask market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for face mask during the forecast period. The enhanced demand for face mask in the growing economies in China and India, the growth and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in South-East Asian countries, the rising geriatric population in countries like Japan, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are driving the demand for face masks in the Asia Pacific region.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Face Mask Market”
99 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
186 - Pages
The 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Cantel Medical Corp. (US), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd (China), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Prestige Ameritech (US), Makrite (Taiwan), CNTUS-SUNGJIN (South Korea), and Irema Ireland (Ireland), are the key players in face mask market.
In May 2020, Honeywell International Inc. announced the establishment of a new production line for manufacturing FFP2 and FFP3 disposable face masks at its Newhouse site in Scotland, UK. This line is expected to have a production capacity of around 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 disposable face masks per month. The purpose of this expansion is to help the UK Governments response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, under this expansion, the company will offer 70 million SuperOne face masks over the next 18 months. The masks will be distributed by the Department of Health and Social Care to the UKs National Health Service (NHS) and social care settings in order to protect frontline workers.
In November 2020, Owens & Minor, Inc. increased the production and invested in its capacity to provide frontline workers with procedure masks and N95 respirators. There has been over a 1000% increase in N95 production at three Americas locations, including additional manufacturing assets in Del Rio, Texas and Lexington, N.C.
