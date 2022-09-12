Web Content Management Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2026
Key Companies Covered in Web Content Management Market are Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), OpenText (Canada), RWS (UK), Progress (US), Upland Software (US), RWS (UK), HubSpot (US).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2022 ) The report "Web Content Management Market by Component, Solution (Standalone & Integrated), Application (Website Management, Social Media Management, Workflow Management), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 14.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as customer shift towards video-based content across the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, and adoption of AR and VR to enable companies to modify website content are expected to drive the demand for WCM solutions and services.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255522685
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing digitalization and increasing customer shift toward online purchases, which have made it difficult for companies to cope with the ever-increasing volumes of customer data and extract actionable real-time insights from the data during the pandemic.
The managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of services into professional and managed services. The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the managed services segment is attributed to the provision of technical expertise. These services help companies enhance their focus on core business processes.
The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending. The increasing shift of customers toward online platforms is creating the challenge for companies to create attractive website content. This is one of the major factors encouraging the adoption of WCM solutions and services among SMEs.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255522685
The social media management segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of applications into website management, workflow management, document management, social media management, access control, content scheduling/ deployment, workflow optimization, and others (content syndication, content virtualization, multi-site management, and customer engagement). Social media management segment is attributed to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed owing to the rising need of companies to manage the online presence on different social media platforms by creating, publishing, and analyzing user posts.
Among verticals, the media and entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on verticals into media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, BFSI, government, travel and hospitality, education, and other verticals (energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics). The media and entertainment vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of the vertical is due to the rise in the demand for WCM solutions and services across media and entertainment firms to provide more personalized content across different OTT platforms for better customer experiences. Moreover, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to maintain patient records and improve patient care in real-time across different channels drives the adoption of WCM solutions and services. Moreover, demand for enhanced patient experiences and quality care for personalized treatments in real-time to drive the WCM market growth among healthcare and life sciences vertical.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global WCM market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the WCM market. Many WCM providers are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market. The US government has provided support by promoting an ideal environment for research and innovation, leading to advancements in various fields of science and technology. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing awareness for companies to edit images, videos, and content in real-time to make faster business decisions in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to fuel the adoption of WCM solutions and services. The commercialization of AI and ML technology, giving rise to generate real-time data, and the need for further advancements to leverage its benefits to the maximum are expected to drive the adoption of WCM solutions and services in the region.
Major vendors in the global WCM market include include include Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), OpenText (Canada), RWS (UK), Progress (US), Upland Software (US), RWS (UK), HubSpot (US), HCL (India), e-Spirit (US), Sitecore (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Frankly Media (US), Duda (US), Agility (Canada), GX Software (Netherlands), Solodev (US), Siteglide (UK), Amplience (England), Contentful (Germany), Contentstack (US), Storyblok (Austria), Brandcast (US), Webflow (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Docsie (Canada), GraphCMS (Germany), Pantheon (US), and Strapi (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255522685
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing digitalization and increasing customer shift toward online purchases, which have made it difficult for companies to cope with the ever-increasing volumes of customer data and extract actionable real-time insights from the data during the pandemic.
The managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of services into professional and managed services. The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the managed services segment is attributed to the provision of technical expertise. These services help companies enhance their focus on core business processes.
The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing need to enhance business processes, reach new customers, and stay competitive and control their spending. The increasing shift of customers toward online platforms is creating the challenge for companies to create attractive website content. This is one of the major factors encouraging the adoption of WCM solutions and services among SMEs.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255522685
The social media management segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on the basis of applications into website management, workflow management, document management, social media management, access control, content scheduling/ deployment, workflow optimization, and others (content syndication, content virtualization, multi-site management, and customer engagement). Social media management segment is attributed to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed owing to the rising need of companies to manage the online presence on different social media platforms by creating, publishing, and analyzing user posts.
Among verticals, the media and entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The WCM market is segmented on verticals into media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, BFSI, government, travel and hospitality, education, and other verticals (energy and utilities, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics). The media and entertainment vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of the vertical is due to the rise in the demand for WCM solutions and services across media and entertainment firms to provide more personalized content across different OTT platforms for better customer experiences. Moreover, the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to maintain patient records and improve patient care in real-time across different channels drives the adoption of WCM solutions and services. Moreover, demand for enhanced patient experiences and quality care for personalized treatments in real-time to drive the WCM market growth among healthcare and life sciences vertical.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global WCM market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the WCM market. Many WCM providers are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market. The US government has provided support by promoting an ideal environment for research and innovation, leading to advancements in various fields of science and technology. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing awareness for companies to edit images, videos, and content in real-time to make faster business decisions in key countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to fuel the adoption of WCM solutions and services. The commercialization of AI and ML technology, giving rise to generate real-time data, and the need for further advancements to leverage its benefits to the maximum are expected to drive the adoption of WCM solutions and services in the region.
Major vendors in the global WCM market include include include Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), OpenText (Canada), RWS (UK), Progress (US), Upland Software (US), RWS (UK), HubSpot (US), HCL (India), e-Spirit (US), Sitecore (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Frankly Media (US), Duda (US), Agility (Canada), GX Software (Netherlands), Solodev (US), Siteglide (UK), Amplience (England), Contentful (Germany), Contentstack (US), Storyblok (Austria), Brandcast (US), Webflow (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Docsie (Canada), GraphCMS (Germany), Pantheon (US), and Strapi (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results