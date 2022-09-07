Anavrin Equestrian Resort & Sports Club joins Healing Hotels of the World
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2022 ) Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Anavrin Equestrian Resort & Sports Club, a Boutique sports club set in Ras Al- Khaimah joined Healing Hotel of the World this September.
In a glittering ceremony held in the picturesque Algarve Coast in Portugal, at the backdrop of the HEALING SUMMIT 2022, Mr. Harsh Bhandari, Director of Anavrin Equestrian Resort & Sports Club, signed the agreement with Anne Biging and Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier on behalf of Healing Hotels of the World.
“The association with Healing Hotels of the World is a testament to our vision to offer world class ‘Healing with Horses’, among other alternative treatments that aid soul healing” said Bhandari. “This is our first venture at The People Hotels. Our objective is to launch luxurious boutique retreats such as Anavrin across the world. Places that offer peace, solace and a meeting of soul and mind. We are single-minded in our zeal to be a resort that has programs specially curated for the people and their distinct lifestyles.”
Anavrin, which literally means ‘Little Angel’ and ‘Nirvana' spelt backwards, is a one of its kind equestrian resort offering luxurious eco-friendly stays to guests who wish to move away from bricks and mortar options of the city, and enjoy pure countryside bliss. Hobnob with majestic horses, enjoy bird watching, or take part in the various activities that the resort has on offer. Here, you can detox, rejuvenate and recover.
“Healing Hotels of the world is an association of over 100 properties across the world, all of which offer some form of healing for the human soul,” informed Mrs. Anne Biging, founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “There is a paradigm shift happening towards wellbeing and healing. Guests are no longer happy just to take a holiday,” says Biging. “They want something more, something meaningful, a space for true transformation. Each of the Healing Hotels is specially curated to provide a stress release for the tired soul. Anavrin’s ‘healing with horses’ is an interesting and unique concept. We are very excited to be in UAE with such a unique offering.”
Anavrin is designed to be carbon neutral. From the first day, the resort will be harnessing solar power providing 70% of the total energy needed. At maximum capacity, the resort will be producing over 200 kWh of electricity.
The healing offerings at the resort include various equine practices, meditation, yoga and culinary programs, all designed to offer ‘Manna for the soul’. The resort will be frequented by leading yoga masters, healers, reiki and other certified trainers and masters offering alternative healing.
The resort is slated to open for public in early November 2022, offering two exciting themed restaurants, extensive sports activities including a giant six meter outdoor display, with chalets spread across horse tracks and paddocks, to offer the discerning traveller a distinct wellness experience, and a lingering longing to be back one day.
PR Resources :
● Digital Booklet :
https://issuu.com/anavrinrak/docs/anavrin-brochure-low
https://anavrin.peoplehotels.com/media/booklet.pdf
● Photographs :
○ Photo 1 : Caption : Harsh Bhandari with Anne Biging Dr. Elisabeth Ixmeier of healing hotels of the world. Click to Download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EUY3hngJVTQQQ8igAnsK7yyLGDnx6r-b/view
○ Photo 2 : Caption : Anavrin Equestrian Resort and Sports Club’s Resort Plan. Click to Download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ng2jfti9Icvg_2oE_AmDYaRA8Eunl5xV/view
○ Photo 3 : Caption : Twin Chalets at Anavarin Equestrian Resort and Sports Club Click to Download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ng2jfti9Icvg_2oE_AmDYaRA8Eunl5xV/view
● Official Logos :
○ Healing Hotels of the World Logo : Click to Download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VAPY_uRWfCvzonW4In4LTuf6Ol6iHLJK/view
○ Anavrin Equestrian Resort and Sports Club Logo : Click to Download:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qHXS5mOF1JOJJ0oQTo8GzaNlpjIf611g/view
Google Location Map :
○ Click here to View:
https://goo.gl/maps/GUXFkpQnCfiVcX3v8
For Business Inquiries:
Dr. Moobi Alwright
Chief Experience Officer
ma@peoplehotels.com
Tel: +971 55 109 5511
https://peoplehotels.com
