Dermatology Devices Market - This is How Leading Companies are Dominating the Global Market
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the dermatology devices market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2022 ) Dermatology devices help dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices are used by various medical care providers, such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, and academic research institutes.
Overview of This Study:
The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the Dermatology Devices Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.
Global Leading Companies:
The dermatology devices market is highly competitive in nature, with only a few players dominating the overall market. The major players operating in this market are Alma Lasers, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd.) (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure Inc. (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Lumenis, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Boston Scientific) (Israel), Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.) (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Candela Corporation (US), Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK), PhotoMedex, Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany), Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US), Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DermLite (US), Syneron Medical Ltd. (a part of Apax Partners) (US), Aerolase (US), and Bovie (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical) (US).
Lumenis Ltd.
Lumenis was the leading player in the dermatology devices market in 2021. Lumenis is an Israel-based company that provides healthcare-based solutions in aesthetics, ophthalmology, and surgical applications. The company’s operating expenses comprise selling and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.
Solta Medical
Solta Medical is a Canada-based company that manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and energy-based medical device systems for aesthetic applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Its Medical Aesthetics business offers a broad selection of aesthetic medical devices that address a variety of conditions, including skin tightening, skin resurfacing, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, and acne.
Alma Lasers, Ltd.
Alma Lasers has a strong presence in 90 countries worldwide, with a direct presence in Israel, Hong Kong, the US, India, and Germany. The company focuses on product development as its core strategy to strengthen its product portfolio and increase its share in the market. Over the last four years, the company has invested significantly in R&D activities. Also, in the last three years, the company launched several products and brands, such as Soprano ICE, LipoLife 3G, Accent Prime, and Harmony XL Pro. These advancements made by the company are expected to enable it to hold a strong position in the market.
Key Developments:
# In 2022, Cynosure, Inc. collaborated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and announced a new investment of USD 60 million from lead investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
# In 2021, Lumenis entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Lumenis Surgical Business to Boston Scientific. The acquisition of Lumenis Surgical (including its robust product portfolio, global team, and the Israeli surgical laser center of excellence) represents a major milestone for the Lumenis team and will enable Boston Scientific to enhance the execution of its urology strategy.
# In 2022, Candela collaborated with The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, Dr. Giacomo Colletti, Laserplast, this collaboration enabled more than 30 pre-qualified patients from 13 countries to receive free laser treatments in Milan.
# In 2022, Canfield Scientific, Inc. acquired Medici Medical s.r.l. to create Canfield Scientific s.r.l., open a state-of-the-art facility near Modena, and launch a medical dermatology education program.
# In 2021, Alma launched Alma PrimeX, a non-invasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening.
# In 2021, Alma launched Alma Hybrid, which exclusively combines 3 powerful energy sources to deliver effective results.
North America commanded the largest share of the dermatology devices in 2021.
Based on region, the dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America has the largest share of the dermatology devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of skin diseases, increased awareness about aesthetic procedures, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and the strong presence of market players in the region.
