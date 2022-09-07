Hearing Aids Market - Global Revenue Growth Expectations in the Near Future
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments' market size.
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Hearing Aids Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and subsegments' market size.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the hearing aids market's total size. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry have been identified through extensive secondary research
# The revenues generated by leading players operating in the hearing aids market have been determined through primary and secondary research
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources
Projected Revenue Surge:
The global hearing aids market is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size applying the process mentioned above, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
Growth Boosting Factors:
Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in the geriatric population, increasing adoption of smart hearing aids, and the rising incidence of noise-induced hearing loss.
Adult patients segment accounted for the highest CAGR
The hearing aids market is segmented into adults and pediatrics based on patient type. The adult patients segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The higher susceptibility to hearing loss makes adults a key segment of the overall patient pool. As a result, the growth of this population segment will ensure a continued and intensified demand for hearing aids.
Europe: Largest regional market for hearing aids in 2020
The global hearing aids market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market. The European market’s growth can be attributed to the increasing life expectancy, rising geriatric population, and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of hearing loss.
Leading Players:
The major players operating in this market are Sonova Group (Switzerland), Demant A/S (Denmark), GN Store Nord A/S (Denmark), Cochlear Ltd. (Australia), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Starkey (US), Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), MED-EL (Austria), Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc. (US), Elkon Pvt. Ltd. (India), WS Audiology A/S (Denmark), Eargo, Inc. (US), Horentek (Italy), ZOUNDS Hearing Inc. (US), SeboTek Hearing Systems, LLC. (US), Arphi Electronics Private Limited (India), IN4 Technology Corporation (China), BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH (Austria), Nano Hearing Aids (US), LORECa s.r.o. (Turkey), Earlens Corporation (US), Austar Hearing Science and Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (China), Lively Hearing Corporation (US), audifon GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Foshan Vohom Technology Co., Ltd. (China).
