Global 3D Printing Construction Market intelligence with competitive landscape till 2024
Extrusion construction method segment is projected to account for a significant share in the overall 3D printing construction market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2022 ) The use of 3D printing construction is increasing due to its vast advantages such as cost-effective, time-saving, environmentally friendly, and also able to construct complex designs. The 3D Printing Construction Market size is estimated to be USD 3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,575 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 245.9% between 2019 and 2024. The increasing use of 3D printing construction in the building sector is bolstering market growth, globally.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84104178
Based on material used, the market for 3D printing construction is segmented as concrete, metal, composite, and others including foam, plastic, gypsum, and geopolymer. Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018, in terms of volume & value both. This is due to the high demand for concrete material used in 3D printing construction for infrastructural, and building applications. In the building industry, it is used mainly to construct homes, official buildings, and flats. In the infrastructure sector, 3D printing construction is used in constructing bridges, bus shelters, public toilets, pavilions, and other public welfare construction projects.
The 3D printing construction is divided into two construction methods, such as extrusion and powder bonding. The extrusion construction method dominates the 3D printing construction method market. The capability of extrusion construction method to produce large-scale building components with complex geometries and the usage of conventional construction materials for it contributes toward its dominant share in the 3D printing construction market.
The 3D printing construction is divided into two end-use sectors, such as building and infrastructure. The building end-use sector is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The demand for excellent properties and benefits such as superior durability, high thermal stability, cost-effective, and time-saving is expected to boost the market for 3D printing construction in various end-use sectors.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in 3D Printing Construction Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=84104178
Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Construction Market”
74 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
129 - Pages
Europe is one of the leading 3D printing construction markets. The growing demand from the building and infrastructure sectors is driving the market in the region. The Europe region has the presence of 3D printing construction manufacturers. Russia accounted for a significant share of the global 3D printing construction market and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The players in the region’s construction industry have adopted various methodologies to sustain the growing demand and competition. Installation and maintenance of construction machinery and development software are done mostly in the construction sector in Europe.
Some of the prominent players in the 3D printing construction market are Yingchuang Building Technique (China), XtreeE (France), Apis Cor (Russia), Monolite UK (UK), CSP s.r.l. (Italy), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Sika (Switzerland), MX3D (Netherlands), Cazza Construction Technologies (California), and ICON (Texas). The strategies undertaken by these players include partnerships, joint venture, new project, expansion, and investment.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84104178
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84104178
Based on material used, the market for 3D printing construction is segmented as concrete, metal, composite, and others including foam, plastic, gypsum, and geopolymer. Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018, in terms of volume & value both. This is due to the high demand for concrete material used in 3D printing construction for infrastructural, and building applications. In the building industry, it is used mainly to construct homes, official buildings, and flats. In the infrastructure sector, 3D printing construction is used in constructing bridges, bus shelters, public toilets, pavilions, and other public welfare construction projects.
The 3D printing construction is divided into two construction methods, such as extrusion and powder bonding. The extrusion construction method dominates the 3D printing construction method market. The capability of extrusion construction method to produce large-scale building components with complex geometries and the usage of conventional construction materials for it contributes toward its dominant share in the 3D printing construction market.
The 3D printing construction is divided into two end-use sectors, such as building and infrastructure. The building end-use sector is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The demand for excellent properties and benefits such as superior durability, high thermal stability, cost-effective, and time-saving is expected to boost the market for 3D printing construction in various end-use sectors.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in 3D Printing Construction Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=84104178
Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Construction Market”
74 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
129 - Pages
Europe is one of the leading 3D printing construction markets. The growing demand from the building and infrastructure sectors is driving the market in the region. The Europe region has the presence of 3D printing construction manufacturers. Russia accounted for a significant share of the global 3D printing construction market and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The players in the region’s construction industry have adopted various methodologies to sustain the growing demand and competition. Installation and maintenance of construction machinery and development software are done mostly in the construction sector in Europe.
Some of the prominent players in the 3D printing construction market are Yingchuang Building Technique (China), XtreeE (France), Apis Cor (Russia), Monolite UK (UK), CSP s.r.l. (Italy), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Sika (Switzerland), MX3D (Netherlands), Cazza Construction Technologies (California), and ICON (Texas). The strategies undertaken by these players include partnerships, joint venture, new project, expansion, and investment.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84104178
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results