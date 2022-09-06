ATP Assays Market - Impact of COVID19 Pandemic on Global Industry Growth
Growth in ATP Assay Market is majorly driven by the use of advanced technologies in microbial detection, rising demand for cell-based assays in research, increasing investments in cancer and stem cell research, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases (coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment).
COVID-19 Impact on ATP Assays Market
During the COVID-19 pandemic surge, various cleaning strategies were evaluated in hospitals to prevent healthcare-associated infections. For cleaning in acute care hospitals and long-term facilities, SARS COV-2 RT-PCR and ATP assays are used.
Manufacturing of vaccine production during pandemics has led to an increase in the adoption of cell culture media for COVID-19 research. Vaccine-related research activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, research centers, and academic research institutes are considered essential and have been largely unaffected in operations and output. Currently, a number of vaccines or antiviral drugs for COVID-19 have been approved or are under development and manufacturing. This has increased the demand for cell assay products like ATP assays used for the decontamination of surfaces and equipment in pharmaceutical companies and hospital settings.
The use of ATP assays is expected to grow considering the positive impact on overall research applications of cell-based assay products, increased demand for cell-based assays in drugs and vaccines development, the number of drug and biologics approvals, overall clinical trials, and growing biologics market with the increase in pharma R&D spending.
Projected Surge in Revenue Generation:
The global ATP Assay Market is projected to reach USD 412 million by 2027 from USD 276 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Restraint: High cost of instruments
The use of advanced cell viability assays is largely dependent on the availability of instruments, such as flow cytometers, high-throughput screening devices, luminometers, spectrophotometers, and high-content screening systems. As these systems are equipped with advanced features and functionalities, they are priced at a premium.
The cost of research in cell biology is high because of the need to maintain high-quality standards (use of high-grade, expensive products). Furthermore, it becomes difficult for small hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research & academic laboratories to acquire these instruments owing to budget constraints. In addition, the maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments. This is a major factor limiting the adoption of instruments utilized for ATP assays, especially in emerging markets.
Challenge: Survival of small players and new entrants
The survival of small players and new entrants in the ATP assays market is a significant challenge. Established players have a robust product portfolio and strong brand recognition. As a result, it is difficult for small players and new entrants to compete with established players. Also, it is difficult for small players to sustain their operations and compete with established players that have large R&D budgets.
Opportunity: Technological enhancements in ATP assay probes
Characterizing and understanding ATP dynamics provides valuable mechanistic insights into processes that range from neurotransmission to the chemotaxis of immune cells. Therefore, there is a need for a methodology to interrogate both the temporal and spatial components of ATP dynamics from the subcellular to organismal levels in live specimens. In the last several decades, a number of molecular probes that are specific for ATP have been developed. These probes have been combined with imaging approaches, particularly optical microscopy, to enable the qualitative and quantitative detection of this critical molecule.
While a number of ATP imaging technologies currently exist, there are still gaps in the ability to fully probe ATP metabolism and signaling. 1st generation ATP test methods use basic principles and, as such, provide users with only a semiquantitative measurement of ATP content. Second-generation protocols and reagents are specifically designed to mitigate various types of interferences found in water applications, including suspended solids, dissolved solids, biocides, and organics.
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the ATP Assay market, by end user in 2021
Based on end users, the ATP assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The large share of pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment can be attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players with growing investments in this market, growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines which require the use of ATP assay in contamination testing, commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies, the increasing demand for cell and gene therapies for chronic diseases, significant R&D in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, increasing production of COVID-19 drugs, increasing adoption of cell-based assays for drug development, and the ease of use of ATP assays in contamination testing.
North America accounted for the largest share of the ATP Assay market in 2021
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share the ATP assays market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America can be attributed to the large pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry in the region, rising demand for cell-based assays in research, growing food safety concerns, and an increase in government funding for life science research.
