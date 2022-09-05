Military Lighting Market Overview by Industry, Share, Trend & Forecast (2022-2027)
Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2022 ) This report provides an analysis of the military lighting market from 2019 to 2027. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market. It analyses factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, as well as the challenges faced it. The market is estimated to be USD 559million in 2022and is projected to reach USD 807million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing demand for modern defense equipment.
Key Market Players
Key players in the military lighting market include Astronics Corp. (US), Honeywell International (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Glamox (Norway), and Orion Energy Systems (US). The players are mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth in the military lighting market. Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.
The military lighting market has been segmented based on type into LED and non-LED. Traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting have been dominating the military lighting market. However, with growing awareness about the advantages of LEDs over traditional lights, the market is increasingly occupied by LEDs. LEDs are longer lasting, appear brighter, and are more versatile and more durable than incandescent and compact fluorescent lighting (CFL), making them a logical choice for many lighting needs in harsh military environments. There is a growing trend of miniaturization in military technologies, with smart resource utilization and cost-efficiency always being the priority areas. LEDs with optimized thermal management solutions are a natural fit for many military applications.
The product segment has been segmented as interior lighting, exterior lighting, and others. Interior lighting primarily includes cockpit and cabin lights whereas the exterior lighting includes anti-collision lights, wing & engine inspection lights, hoovering lights, formation lights obstruction lights, among others.
Based on end use, the military lighting market is segmented into airborne, which includes fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, military helicopters, special mission aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); marine, which includes destroyers, frigates, corvettes, amphibious ships, submarines & aircraft carrier; and ground, which includes armored vehicle, military shelter, soldier, and airfield lighting.
