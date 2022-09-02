Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026
The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 35.9 billion in 2022 to USD 42.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027.
The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is projected to reach USD 42.2 billion by 2027 from USD 35.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.2%. The increase in demand for water treatment chemicals and the growing industrial development in the emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific and South America, are driving the market. The increasing demand for chemically treated water in various end-use segments coupled with stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment is driving the market for water treatment chemicals.
Industrial is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications in include metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.
The APAC region leads the water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume.
APAC is the fastest-growing region for water treatment chemicals market. The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC water treatment chemicals market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Chemicals Market”
182 - Market Data Tables
45 - Figures
237 - Pages
Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France).
Ecolab Inc. is one of the leading players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market. Ecolab Inc. offers hygiene, infection prevention, and water solutions & services that protect people and vital resources. The company provides water treatment chemicals through its global industrial business segment. The company offers water treatment products and services to a wide-range of industries including food & beverage processing, chemical, mining & primary metals, power generation, pulp & paper, and commercial laundry. Ecolab Inc. has a strong global presence with operations in more than 170 countries.
Kemira Oyj is another leading player in the water treatment chemicals market. It offers water treatment chemicals through its industry & water business segment. The company majorly serves its offerings to the water-intensive industries for various water treatment processes. Kemira Oyj has a global presence with sales presence across more than 100 countries. The company emphasizes on R&D through its R&D centers in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
