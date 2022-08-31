Underneath the Quiet
The Grapes of Wrath Meets Moulin Rouge Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: Underneath the Quiet by Mark Albro
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Mark Albro’s Underneath the Quiet, a novel with LGBTQ+ themes, set in 1932.
Underneath the Quiet is a novel about sisters, families and the quest for love during the Great Depression. Affluent Riverside, California, the heart of the country's citrus industry, is the canvas on which the characters' lives are painted. Maureen Callahan, who is autistic, lives in the shadow of her older sister Bertha, until her world is expanded by the arrival of a wealthy young gay man, Cuthbert, from New York. While Cuthbert finds love in the unexpected arms of a man who has been riding the rails from San Antonio, things prove more difficult for Maureen. With the crack of a whip, the novel ends in another American tragedy, and yet the world continues spinning.
“Underneath the Quiet is about the world as we choose to see it, and the world as it chooses to see us,” Mark Albro explains. “This is a novel about money, people, love, hate and intolerance—a novel about all of us.”
Learn more about the author at OutskirtsPress/MarkAlbro.
At 148 pages, Underneath the Quiet is available online at Outskirts Press and Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5528-0 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5447-4 Format: 5 x 8 hardback Retail: $31.95
Genre: FICTION / LGBTQ+ / Gay
About the Author: Born and raised in Riverside, California, fifth-generation Californian Mark Albro went on to study at the University of Leeds in England and the Sorbonne in France. He is fluent in French and English and literate in German and Russian. He loves old films and his cat, Chouchou.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
