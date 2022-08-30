Ablation Technology Market - Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.
The growing elderly population has also driven the incidence of target conditions and contributed to the demand for effective treatment. However, the reuse and reprocessing of devices in developed countries and unfavorable regulatory scenario are key factors limiting the growth of this market. Product recalls and therapeutic challenges related to the efficacy of ablation products are key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technology market.
Challenge: Reuse and reprocessing of devices
As per the FDA and EU guidelines, ablation catheters are labeled as single-use devices (SUDs). However, the high per-unit cost and limited reimbursement have led to reprocessing and reuse in hospitals with budget constraints. The cost incurred by a hospital/surgical center for reprocessing and reuse is less than 10% compared to the cost of a new ablation device, reducing the overall procedural cost by around 50%.
Germany is among the key European countries that allow the reuse of SUDs (including ablation catheters), provided the devices are reprocessed as per regulatory guidelines. Furthermore, the US has also looked favorably on reprocessing SUDs—according to current FDA clearances, fully leveraging single-use device reprocessing can save US healthcare more than USD 700 million (Source: MPO Summit, 2021).
Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies
Emerging markets, including India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, offer significant growth opportunities in the ablation technology market, owing to factors such as initiatives undertaken by stakeholders across these countries, low regulatory barriers for trade, continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, growing patient population, the relatively low procedural cost for disease treatment (compared to developed countries), less stringent regulatory policies, low competition, and rising healthcare expenditure. Moreover, these regions have reported growth in the incidence and prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiac diseases and cancer.
Recent Developments:
# In June 2021, Boston Scientific announced the acquisition of the remaining shares of FARAPULSE. The acquisition complemented Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology segment, bringing pulsed-field ablation technology to its portfolio.
# In April 2021, Olympus Corporation shifted the global headquarters of its Therapeutic Solutions Division from Tokyo to the US for better access to the medical industry and to generate greater growth through stronger business opportunities.
# In January 2021, AtriCure announced FDA approval for expanding labeling claims for cryo nerve block (cryoNB) therapy to include the treatment of adolescent patients (12-21 years of age).
# In January 2019, Medtronic entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EPIX Therapeutics, Inc. (EPIX), a private company that designs and manufactures a catheter-based, temperature-controlled cardiac ablation system to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats), including AF.
Global Leading Companies:
The prominent players in the ablation technology market include Medtronic, plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and CONMED Corporation (US), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), AtriCure, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Varian Medical Systems (UK), Stryker (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Cynosure (US) and InMode (US).
The hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The ablation technology market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), medical spas & aesthetic centers, and other end users. The increasing incidence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac conditions is driving the growth of the ablation technology market for hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment.
Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The ablation technology market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific region offered significant opportunities for the growth of the ablation technology market. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed rising incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac conditions, technological advancement in ablation product and technology, increasing awareness of minimally invasive techniques and growth opportunities in the emerging markets.
