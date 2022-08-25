Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market intelligence with competitive landscape in 2026
This growth is attributed to the increased demand for pharmaceutical packaging in pharmerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China.
Global "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 196.8 billion by 2026 from USD 99.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to better access to healthcare, rising healthcare expenses, and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyle. Also, advanced drug delivery and innovative packaging solutions with higher patient convenience and compliance drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging.
The increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging in emerging markets owing to better access to healthcare, rising healthcare expenses, and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyle. Also, advanced drug delivery and innovative packaging solutions with higher patient convenience and compliance drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others and rising aging population necessitating advanced and patient friendly packaging are also expected to drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period.
Based on raw material, plastics is estimated to be the largest market in the overall Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2021.
Plastics &polymers are widely used as raw materials for pharmaceutical packaging. Plastic provides freedom of design and cost-effective solution, making it a highly compatible solution for pharmaceutical packaging. The exceptional shatter resistance provided by plastics enables ease of handling and transportation. In addition, plastics can be attributed to their easy moldability, strength, and effective barrier against gas and vapor.
Based on type, plastic bottles is expected to be the largest pharmaceutical packaging segment in 2021.
Plastic bottles are suitable for storage of drugs in liquid and solid forms and can be coupled with the required type of cap & closure to suit specific applications such as nasal spray and ophthalmic drops. Growing use of oral drug delivery mode owing to patient compliance and convenience, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and rise in aging population in developed economies are responsible for the high share of the bottles segment.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market”
183 - Market Data Tables
53 - Figures
276 - Pages
The key players in the pharmaceutical packaging market include Schott AG (Germany), Amcor (Switzerland), Aptar Group (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Berry Global (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Catalent (US), and WestRock (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
Berry Global (US) has gained a strong foothold in the pharmaceutical packaging market. The company has a strong product portfolio for pharmaceutical packaging. The company operates through its multiple production sites and has extensive R&D infrastructure, which helps the company attain economies of scale. It focuses on offering customized solutions, and consistent customer service orientation to cater to consumer demand and achieve growth in the market. In July 2019, Berry (US) acquired RPC Group PLC (UK), a major provider of rigid packaging solutions to a wide range of end-use industries such as food, healthcare, beverage, and others.
Gerresheimer (Germany) is another major player operating in the market. The company has a strong global presence and offers a wide range of innovative pharmaceutical packaging products such as bottles, vials, ampoules, and others. The company is focusing on organic growth strategies of new product launch and investment & expansion for increasing its geographical footprints and strengthen product portfolio and hence, widening its presence in various regions such as APAC and North America and increasing its revenue. In September 2020, Gerresheimer launched two innovation and technology centers in Germany and New Jersey.
