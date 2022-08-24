Microscopy Market Worth $11.71 Billion by 2028
Microscopy Market by Product (Microscopes, Software), Type [Optical (Compound, Digital), Electron (SEM, TEM), Scanning Probe (AFM, STM)], Application (Research, Material), and End User (Electronics, Healthcare, F&B, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2022 ) Meticulous Research®– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Microscopy Market by Product (Microscopes, Software), Type [Optical (Compound, Digital), Electron (SEM, TEM), Scanning Probe (AFM, STM)], Application (Research, Material), and End User (Electronics, Healthcare, F&B, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2028”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global microscopy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2028. The growth in the microscopy market is mainly attributed to technological innovations and advancements in microscopes, encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising attention towards regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, and increasing academia-industry collaborations. However, the high cost associated with technically advanced microscopes and shortage of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
The global microscopy market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts it for 2028 – by Product (Microscopes, Accessories, and Software), Type (Electron Microscopes, Optical Microscopes, Scanning Probe Microscopes, and Others Microscopes), Application (Research Applications, Diagnostics Applications, Surgical Applications, Material Analysis, and Quality Assurance & Quality Check), End User (Industries, Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End Users) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.
Based on product, the microscopes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscopy market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as ongoing technological advancements in microscopes and increasing utilization of microscopes in various fields.
Based on type, the electron microscopes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscopy market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the wide range of applications of electron microscopes and the growing demand for advanced magnification devices in various industries.
Based on application, the research segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscopy market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as rising demand for research studies in structural biology, pathology, and plant biology; encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy; and growing pharmaceutical productions worldwide.
Based on end user, the industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscopy market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as high demand microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analysis in various industries, the emergence of new pathogens, rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally, and rising inclination towards processed foods.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Download Sample Report Copy Here : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4952
The key players operating in the global microscopy market are CARL ZEISS AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.), Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.), Meiji Techno Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Labomed, Inc. (U.S.).
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
