Anti-Corrosion Coating Market worth $31.7 billion by 2022
Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Zinc), Technology (Solvent, Water, Powder), End-Use Industry (Marine, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power Generation).
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 24, 2022 ) The Anti-Corrosion Coating Market size is estimated to be USD 24.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0%. Rising loss due to corrosion is one of the most significant factors influencing the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market. Additionally, the growth of end-use industries, including automotive & transportation and power generation, is driving the anti-corrosion coatings market demand.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155215822
The acrylic segment is projected to account for the largest market share between 2017 and 2022.
Acrylics are projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing production of waterborne acrylic coatings in line with stringent environmental regulations on the manufacturing solventborne coatings are the major factors driving the demand for acrylic anti-corrosion coatings. Also, the rising demand from the marine, oil & gas, and automotive & transportation industries is driving the acrylic segment.
Power generation is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the anti-corrosion coating market.
Power generation is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need for harnessing renewable energy sources and the corrosiveness of industrial equipment. The power generation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in Asia Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Anti-Corrosion Coating Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155215822
Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Corrosion Coating Market”
133 - Market Data Tables
74 - Figures
220 - Pages
The high dependency of Asia Pacific countries on conventional energy has led to their depletion. This is propelling the need to harness alternative sources such as renewable energy, especially wind and solar. Installations of solar and wind energy systems in high corrosion environments reduce their performance. Thus, the need to protect these systems from corrosion is driving the demand for anti-corrosion coatings in the power generation sector.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific anti-corrosion coating market is expected to be the largest market between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings from various end-user industries, such as infrastructure, automotive & transportation, and power generation is fueling the growth of the market.
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Ashland Inc. (US), Jotun (Norway), RPM International Inc. (US), and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan) led the global anti-corrosion coating market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155215822
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155215822
The acrylic segment is projected to account for the largest market share between 2017 and 2022.
Acrylics are projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing production of waterborne acrylic coatings in line with stringent environmental regulations on the manufacturing solventborne coatings are the major factors driving the demand for acrylic anti-corrosion coatings. Also, the rising demand from the marine, oil & gas, and automotive & transportation industries is driving the acrylic segment.
Power generation is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the anti-corrosion coating market.
Power generation is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need for harnessing renewable energy sources and the corrosiveness of industrial equipment. The power generation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in Asia Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Anti-Corrosion Coating Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155215822
Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Corrosion Coating Market”
133 - Market Data Tables
74 - Figures
220 - Pages
The high dependency of Asia Pacific countries on conventional energy has led to their depletion. This is propelling the need to harness alternative sources such as renewable energy, especially wind and solar. Installations of solar and wind energy systems in high corrosion environments reduce their performance. Thus, the need to protect these systems from corrosion is driving the demand for anti-corrosion coatings in the power generation sector.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific anti-corrosion coating market is expected to be the largest market between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings from various end-user industries, such as infrastructure, automotive & transportation, and power generation is fueling the growth of the market.
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Ashland Inc. (US), Jotun (Norway), RPM International Inc. (US), and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan) led the global anti-corrosion coating market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155215822
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results