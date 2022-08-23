Space Launch Services Market worth $29.6 billion by 2027
Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spacecraft, Cargo, and Space Probes), Service Type, End User(Commercial, Military and Government), Orbit, Launch Vehicle, Launch type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2022 ) The report on the Space launch services provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.
MarketsandMarkets: The space launch services market is estimated at USD 16.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The growth of space launch services can be attributed to the increasing demand for payload launches from various end users, including commercial and government sectors, military organizations, space agencies, defense organizations, satellite operators, and private companies.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132122845
Based on government end use, defense segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on government end use, defense is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market during forecast period is projected to register a CAGR of 12.6%.
Based on payload, satellite segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period registering highest CAGR
Based on payload, the satellite segment of the space launch services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The small satellite segment market is estimated to hold the largest share of 29%, i.e., USD 4.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027.
Based on launch vehicle, small launch vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period
Based on launch vehicle, the space launch services market has been segmented into small lift launch vehicles (350,000 KG). The small launch vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The space launch services market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in space exploration activities in countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In addition, the presence of major space launch service providers, such as Arianespace, which has launched the first-ever satellites for customers in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, is projected to drive the growth of the space launch services market in the Asia Pacific region.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132122845
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
MarketsandMarkets: The space launch services market is estimated at USD 16.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The growth of space launch services can be attributed to the increasing demand for payload launches from various end users, including commercial and government sectors, military organizations, space agencies, defense organizations, satellite operators, and private companies.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132122845
Based on government end use, defense segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on government end use, defense is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market during forecast period is projected to register a CAGR of 12.6%.
Based on payload, satellite segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period registering highest CAGR
Based on payload, the satellite segment of the space launch services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The small satellite segment market is estimated to hold the largest share of 29%, i.e., USD 4.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027.
Based on launch vehicle, small launch vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period
Based on launch vehicle, the space launch services market has been segmented into small lift launch vehicles (350,000 KG). The small launch vehicle segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The space launch services market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in space exploration activities in countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In addition, the presence of major space launch service providers, such as Arianespace, which has launched the first-ever satellites for customers in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, is projected to drive the growth of the space launch services market in the Asia Pacific region.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132122845
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results