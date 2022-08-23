Plasma Therapy Market Worth $882.5 Million by 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 23, 2022 ) Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-rich Plasma, Platelet-rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Cosmetology, Rheumatology, Ophthalmology), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes)—Forecast to 2028”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period to reach $882.5 million by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the advantages offered by PRP treatment; increasing awareness toward PRP therapies; the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal, sports, & orthopedic injuries; and the growing number of cosmetic procedures worldwide.
In addition, increasing PRP treatments and advancing healthcare in emerging economies are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for platelet rich plasma therapy providers.
However, the availability of alternatives for PRP treatment and side-effects associated with PRP treatments is expected to restrain the growth of the platelet rich plasma therapy market to some extent during the forecast period. Also, the stringent regulatory framework for PRP use is the major challenging factor observed in this market.
The global platelet rich plasma market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028. The market is segmented by Type (Pure Platelet-rich Plasma, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Platelet-rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte & Platelet rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics & Traumatology, Dermatology & Cosmetology, Rheumatology, Stomatology & Odontology, Ophthalmology, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.
Based on type, the global platelet-rich plasma therapy market is segmented into pure PRP, leukocyte–rich PRP, pure platelet-rich fibrin, and leukocyte & platelet-rich fibrin. In 2021, the pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global platelet-rich plasma therapy market. Little to no risks associated with pure PRP and its ability to accelerate the healing process of tissue, tendons, and bones are the major factors driving the demand for pure PRP in the market.
Based on application, the platelet rich plasma therapy market is segmented into orthopedics & traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology and cosmetology, ophthalmology, stomatology and odontology, and other applications. In 2021, the orthopedics and traumatology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global platelet rich plasma therapy market. The high incidence of musculoskeletal injury disorders such as fractures is expected to drive the demand for PRP for orthopedics and traumatology application in the market.
Based on end users, the global platelet-rich plasma market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and research institutes. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the global plasma therapy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increase in healthcare spending and increasing awareness and prescriptions for PRP treatments & procedures to patients for various medical conditions.
Geographic Review
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East & Africa.
Key Players
Key companies operating in the global platelet rich plasma therapy market are Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes Inc. (U.S.), Dr PRP USA LLC (U.S.), EmCyte Corporation (U.S.), Exactech Inc. (U.S.), Global Stem Cells Group, Inc. (U.S.), Celling Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Juventix Regenerative Medical LLC (U.S.).
