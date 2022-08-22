Liquid Handling System Market - Major Revenue Gains are Expected by 2026
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Liquid Handling System market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.
Recent Developments:
# In 2021, Agilent Technologies, Inc (US) Agilent released VWorks 14.0 Plus, which introduced compliance-enabling features built for the Agilent Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform.
# In 2021, InSphero (Switzerland) and Hamilton Company (US) announced a collaboration to improve the production and handling of spheroids using advanced liquid handling technology.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global liquid handling systems market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth of this market is majorly driven by industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector, rising R&D expenditure by biopharma companies, and growing life science research, supported by a favorable funding scenario. However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the Liquid Handling System market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research
# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides in the Liquid Handling System industry.
North America dominates the global Liquid Handling System market
Based on the region, the liquid handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the liquid handling system market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and increasing investments in life sciences research are the key factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market in North America.
Key Players:
The major players in the Liquid Handling System are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), Corning Incorporated (US), and Gilson Incorporated (US).
