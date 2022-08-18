Antimicrobial Coatings Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026
The demand for antimicrobial coatings can be attributed to the growing awareness about safety and hygiene, stringent regulations, and increasing adoption across the several industrial applications of antimicrobial coatings in industries.
The report "Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast year. The growth of this market is attributed to growing adoption in the medical and healthcare sectors to prevent the spread of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff.
Silver segment estimated to lead the antimicrobial coatings market in 2020.
By type, the silver-based segment accounted for the largest share in the overall antimicrobial coatings market. It is used widely due to its properties, such as high efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, durability, and strength, among others. Also, the higher efficiency and low toxic nature compared to other types support the growth of the market. Also, increasing penetration in the medical & healthcare, protective clothing, food & beverage, and HVAC system applications.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AkzoNobel has started aggressive marketing and sales of antimicrobial coating products and targeted its products as major revenue contributors for the second and later quarters in 2020. In May 2020, the company relaunched Interpon D1000 and 2000 architectural powder coatings, with additional microbial properties with the same purpose. This product finds application in hospitals, clinics, residential & commercial buildings, schools, and public transport, among other areas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in demand for protective gear products, such as PPE kits, face masks, sanitizers, and coatings, among others. Since January 2020, several new manufacturers have ventured into the antimicrobial coatings market to cater to the rising demand from the healthcare & medical, commercial, and industrial sectors. In December 2020, Nippe Home Products Co., Ltd. started sale of ‘Protection Interior Wall VK-200 for DIY,’ which is an anti-viral and anti-bacterial water-based paint for indoor use.
AkzoNobel (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), PPG Industries (US), Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan), and DuPont de Nemours (US) are the key players operating in the antimicrobial coatings market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the antimicrobial coatings market.
