D-Psicose Market Worth $438.1 Million by 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2022 ) Meticulous Research® - a leading global market research company, published a research report titled “D-psicose Market by Type/Form (Powder, Syrup, Crystal), Application (Food [Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Other Food Products], Beverages, Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2029”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the D-psicose market is expected to record a CAGR of 28.6% from 2022–2029 to reach $438.1 million by 2029. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for sugar substitutes, the increasing demand for functional food products, and the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity.
Moreover, the rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners among end-user industries, rising number of approvals in emerging economies, and increasing R&D activities to develop sugar-free products are expected to provide market players with significant growth opportunities. Furthermore, the rising demand for clean label products and the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are major trends influencing the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations and the adverse health impacts associated with D-psicose are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
The D-psicose market is segmented based on type/form (powder, syrup, and crystal), application (food [bakery products, dairy products, other food products], beverages, other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.
Based on type/form, the D-psicose market is segmented into powder, syrup, and crystal. In 2022, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the D-psicose market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the benefits of powered D-psicose, such as ease of handling, transportation, storage, and better shelf-life.
Based on application, the D-psicose market is segmented into food, beverages, and other applications. In 2022, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the D-psicose market. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as consumers’ increasing preferences for healthy food, changing food consumption patterns, and extensive use of sugar substitutes in various food products, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks.
This research report also analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, China, Australia, RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global D-psicose market. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the increasing number of obese and diabetic population, growing health and wellness concerns, a well-established food and beverage industry, and strong demand for sugar-free products.
Key Players
The key players operating in the global D-psicose market are Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.) Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Samyang Corporation (South Korea), Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd. (China), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Shandong Saigao Group Corporation (China), Anderson Global Group, LLC (U.S.), Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd. (China), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Dezhou Huiyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH (Germany).
Key Questions Answered in the Report-
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type/form, application, and region/country?
What was the historical market size for D-psicose across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022–2029?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the global D-psicose market?
Who are the major players in the global D-psicose market?
How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global D-psicose market?
What are the recent developments in the global D-psicose market?
What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global D-psicose market, and how do they compete with the global players?
