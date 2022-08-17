Global Apheresis Industry to Experience Healthy Growth Rate During Forecast Period
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2022 ) Global Growth Dynamics:
The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.
Based on technology, the apheresis market is divided into centrifugation and membrane separation. The centrifugation technology segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.
Based on application, the global apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications (lipidpheresis, lymphapheresis, and immunoadsorption). The plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the global apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of plasmapheresis in the treatment of various neurological, immunological, and renal diseases and the high and growing demand for plasma and its components among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=950
On the basis of procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis) and therapeutic apheresis. The automated/donor apheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the global apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.
The apheresis market is segmented into apheresis disposables and devices. In 2018, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this market can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.
Apheresis devices are further segmented into centrifugal apheresis devices and membrane separation devices. In 2018, the centrifugal apheresis devices segment accounted for the highest share of the apheresis market. This can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as the higher efficiency of centrifugation and the ability to separate all types of blood components.
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. In 2018, collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this end user segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.
The apheresis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to higher adoption of apheresis technology for blood collection and for therapeutic purpose, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, the presence of a large number of leading apheresis companies in this region, and established healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the apheresis market in this region.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=950
Leading Companies:
The key players in the global apheresis market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).
The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.
Based on technology, the apheresis market is divided into centrifugation and membrane separation. The centrifugation technology segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.
Based on application, the global apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications (lipidpheresis, lymphapheresis, and immunoadsorption). The plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the global apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of plasmapheresis in the treatment of various neurological, immunological, and renal diseases and the high and growing demand for plasma and its components among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=950
On the basis of procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis) and therapeutic apheresis. The automated/donor apheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the global apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.
The apheresis market is segmented into apheresis disposables and devices. In 2018, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this market can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.
Apheresis devices are further segmented into centrifugal apheresis devices and membrane separation devices. In 2018, the centrifugal apheresis devices segment accounted for the highest share of the apheresis market. This can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as the higher efficiency of centrifugation and the ability to separate all types of blood components.
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. In 2018, collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this end user segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.
The apheresis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to higher adoption of apheresis technology for blood collection and for therapeutic purpose, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, the presence of a large number of leading apheresis companies in this region, and established healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the apheresis market in this region.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=950
Leading Companies:
The key players in the global apheresis market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results