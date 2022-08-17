Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $6.37 Billion by 2029
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to reach $6.37 billion by 2029. The high growth of the veterinary diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for livestock-derived food products, favorable government initiatives, increasing animal health expenditure, and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics. Moreover, emerging countries provide increasing growth opportunities for players operating in the veterinary diagnostics market. However, the increasing pet care costs in developed countries are restraining this market's growth.
The global veterinary diagnostics market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2022 and 2021), estimated current data (2022), and forecasts for 2029 - by Product (Consumables, System, Software), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Clinical Biochemistry, Other Technologies), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), End User (Reference Lab, Veterinary Hospital, PoC Testing) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country markets.
Based on product, the consumables segment is accounted for the largest share of the veterinary diagnostics market. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to the frequent use and availability of a diverse range of reagents and consumables for various diseases. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of foodborne and zoonotic diseases is further expected to expand the portfolio of these consumables for early diagnosis.
Based on technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2022. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include the growing adoption of diagnostic products based on immunodiagnostic technology and the development of advanced diagnostic immunoassay tests.
Based on animal type, the companion animal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Increasing companion animal population & pet ownerships in developed countries and rising pet healthcare expenditure are expected to propel the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the veterinary diagnostics market is broadly segmented into veterinary hospitals, reference laboratories, and point-of-care testing. Growing preference for diagnostic services offered by reference laboratories and increasing development of products through strategic alliances between laboratories and companies to cater larger customer base supported the largest share of reference laboratories.
Geographic Review
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for largest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing awareness for animal disease diagnosis, rising number of veterinarians, and increased spending on the healthcare of farm & pet animals in the region supported the largest share of North America in the veterinary diagnostics market.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global veterinary diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), Agrolabo SpA (Italy), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), IDvet (France), and GD Animal Health (Netherlands), among others.
