OmanNews.Club Adds to Arab Newswire Media Lists for Press Release Distribution to GCC/MENA Countries
OmanNews.Club™ publishes newsworthy articles for decision-makers in the Sultanate of Oman and the GCC/MENA regions
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2022 ) Muscat, Oman -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – OmanNews.Club™ (https://www.omannews.club) adds to media list that publishes press releases from Arab Newswire™ (https://www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire with press release distribution services for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). OmanNews.Club™ publishes breaking news about the Sultanate of Oman on cultural, socio-economic issues of the region.
OmanNews.Club™ does not only disseminate news on the Sultanate, but it also covers the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the Arab countries. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, politicians, decision makers from both private and public sectors consume breaking news on these sectors: Business, Ennergy, Finance, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Real Estate, Technology, Travel and press releases from public or private companies and organizations. Below are examples of news summaries that exemplifies the coverage at OmanNews.Club™:
'Oman's economic success is driven by accountability'
https://omannews.club/omans-economic-success-is-driven-by-accountability/
Oman Air to operate 48 ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights during FIFA World Cup
https://omannews.club/oman-air-to-operate-48-match-day-shuttle-flights-during-fifa-world-cup/
13-day Indo-Oman joint military exercise concludes in Rajasthan https://omannews.club/13-day-indo-oman-joint-military-exercise-concludes-in-rajasthan-theprint-anifeed/
“OmanNews.Club™ publishes newsworthy articles for decision-makers in the Sultanate of Oman and the GCC/MENA regions,” explains the Chief Editor/Publisher of OmanNews.Club™.
About OmanNews.Club™
OmanNews.Club™ is a regional online news site that covers Muscat, Seeb, Sur, Rustaq, Bahla, Nizwa, Sohar, Salalah, Bawshar, Khasab, the whole Sultanate of Oman and the GCC/MENA region. This regional news portal objective is to aggregate, publish and inform the ever fast-paced decision makers, the global investors and consumers about the region. To receive selected breaking news on Oman on your mobile devices or desktops, go to https://www.omannews.club. OmanNews.Club™ is powered by Arab Newswire™.
About Arab Newswire™
Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning.
For more information on press release distribution to media in the Arab countries including MENA region, go to http://www.arabnewswire.com or contact us at WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363 or over Skype: groupwebmedia.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab countries, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
OmanNews.Club™ does not only disseminate news on the Sultanate, but it also covers the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the Arab countries. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, politicians, decision makers from both private and public sectors consume breaking news on these sectors: Business, Ennergy, Finance, Healthcare, Lifestyle, Real Estate, Technology, Travel and press releases from public or private companies and organizations. Below are examples of news summaries that exemplifies the coverage at OmanNews.Club™:
'Oman's economic success is driven by accountability'
https://omannews.club/omans-economic-success-is-driven-by-accountability/
Oman Air to operate 48 ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights during FIFA World Cup
https://omannews.club/oman-air-to-operate-48-match-day-shuttle-flights-during-fifa-world-cup/
13-day Indo-Oman joint military exercise concludes in Rajasthan https://omannews.club/13-day-indo-oman-joint-military-exercise-concludes-in-rajasthan-theprint-anifeed/
“OmanNews.Club™ publishes newsworthy articles for decision-makers in the Sultanate of Oman and the GCC/MENA regions,” explains the Chief Editor/Publisher of OmanNews.Club™.
About OmanNews.Club™
OmanNews.Club™ is a regional online news site that covers Muscat, Seeb, Sur, Rustaq, Bahla, Nizwa, Sohar, Salalah, Bawshar, Khasab, the whole Sultanate of Oman and the GCC/MENA region. This regional news portal objective is to aggregate, publish and inform the ever fast-paced decision makers, the global investors and consumers about the region. To receive selected breaking news on Oman on your mobile devices or desktops, go to https://www.omannews.club. OmanNews.Club™ is powered by Arab Newswire™.
About Arab Newswire™
Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The newswire service publishes and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning.
For more information on press release distribution to media in the Arab countries including MENA region, go to http://www.arabnewswire.com or contact us at WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363 or over Skype: groupwebmedia.
###
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab countries, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Contact Information:
GroupWeb Media LLC
Media Contact
Tel: +1 832-7162363
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
GroupWeb Media LLC
Media Contact
Tel: +1 832-7162363
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results