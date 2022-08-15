Book Four of the Popular Quest of the Staff and the Sword Series, Codex Nexus
Outskirts Press announces the highly anticipated release of new fiction: Quest of the Staff and the Sword IV: Codex Nexus by T.K. Kohl.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2022 ) This fast-paced fourth installment of the Quest of the Staff and the Sword saga begins with John, the “hooded man,” and his wife, Elizabeth, who are tucked away in Luke’s dungeon. With the help of a forgotten ally, Luke is guided back through time to a place called Halcyon, where he is certain he will fortify his hold as king of the world. Before he leaves, Luke attempts to tear apart John and Elizabeth by introducing a new woman into John’s cell. Elizabeth has to push aside her increasing feelings of jealousy to step into the Quest of the Staff and the Sword.
John’s role in the Quest is to gather eight individuals, known simply as The Eight, including Elizabeth and the new woman, Jena. Now Elizabeth, John and Jena must find a way out of the dungeon to search for a series of codices that form the Codex Nexus. Their Quest takes them into harrowing tombs and ancient ruins around the world, all while deciphering clues and fighting against Luke’s tyranny. It’s an epic adventure that will keep readers on the edge of their seats!
At 636 pages, Quest of the Staff and the Sword IV: Codex Nexus is available online at Outskirts Press and Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5587-7 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $34.95 eBook: $5.00
iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Action & Adventure / Fantasy
About the Author: T.K. Kohl has a bachelor’s degree from Logos Christian College. Much of his life has been spent working in the technical field and customer service. He is the proud father of two adult sons, whom he considers his greatest accomplishments. In his spare time, he enjoys bringing the world of his imagination to life through fiction.
