Population Health Management Solutions Market Worth 58.11 Billion USD by 2023
Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Market By Component (Software, Service), Mode Of Delivery (Web Based, On Premise, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Clinic, Payor, Employer, Government, ACO) - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2022 ) According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research™, the population health management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 58.11 billion by 2023, driven by “rising aging population & burden of chronic diseases, continued pressure to curtail rising healthcare costs, growing demand to improve care quality, the implementation of Affordable Care Act in the U.S., and trend towards value-based care. In addition, growing digitization in emerging countries, increasing awareness about PHM, improving HCIT infrastructure and adoption of HCIT solutions such as EMRs and HIE, growing focus on personalized medicine, advancing IT & big data capabilities, government support for connected care, and proliferating Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) further propels the growth of this market.”
Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=3897
The global population health management solutions market is mainly segmented by component, mode of delivery, end-user, and geography.
Based on the mode of delivery, the population health management solution models are segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. Web-based model held the largest share of this market, primarily attributed to “the minimal server requirements and low upfront installation costs.” However, the cloud-based PHM solutions are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly driven by “its cost efficiency, quick deployment, scalability, continuous availability, and backup & recovery features.”
Browse in-depth report on: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/population-health-management-solutions-phm-market/
Based on end user, healthcare providers are the leading adopters of PHM solutions, primarily attributed to “the implementation of ACA in the U.S., growing demand for outcome-based care, pay-for-performance arrangements, and significant adoption of EHR by the hospitals, physician practices and other healthcare providers.”
Based on geography, North America holds the largest share of the global market, mainly due to “significant adoption of PHM in the U.S. post implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACA) by the providers and health systems, easy availability of PHM platforms and services in this region, and rapidly growing ACOs.”
The key players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Healthagen, LLC, Optum, IBM Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Health Catalyst, LLC, i2i Population Health, Verscend Technologies, Inc., Accenture plc, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, among others.
Enquire before buying: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/enquire-before-buying/?cp_id=3897
Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=3897
The global population health management solutions market is mainly segmented by component, mode of delivery, end-user, and geography.
Based on the mode of delivery, the population health management solution models are segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. Web-based model held the largest share of this market, primarily attributed to “the minimal server requirements and low upfront installation costs.” However, the cloud-based PHM solutions are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly driven by “its cost efficiency, quick deployment, scalability, continuous availability, and backup & recovery features.”
Browse in-depth report on: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/population-health-management-solutions-phm-market/
Based on end user, healthcare providers are the leading adopters of PHM solutions, primarily attributed to “the implementation of ACA in the U.S., growing demand for outcome-based care, pay-for-performance arrangements, and significant adoption of EHR by the hospitals, physician practices and other healthcare providers.”
Based on geography, North America holds the largest share of the global market, mainly due to “significant adoption of PHM in the U.S. post implementation of Affordable Care Act (ACA) by the providers and health systems, easy availability of PHM platforms and services in this region, and rapidly growing ACOs.”
The key players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Healthagen, LLC, Optum, IBM Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Health Catalyst, LLC, i2i Population Health, Verscend Technologies, Inc., Accenture plc, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, among others.
Enquire before buying: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/enquire-before-buying/?cp_id=3897
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results