Key Market Dynamics in Activated Carbon Market
Stringent government regulations to mitigate flue gas emissions have propelled end-use industries to integrate water treatment technologies to mitigate emissions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2022 ) The "Activated Carbon Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factors for the activated carbon market is its applications in water treatment and air purification along with stringent government regulations regarding the removal of mercury from power plants have led to increasing acceptance of activated carbon products.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=362
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cabot Corporation (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka), and Kureha Corporation (Japan) among others are the leading activated carbon manufacturers, globally. These key players have focused on market consolidation by adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. These companies adopted acquisitions as the key growth strategy between 2019 and 2021.
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based producer of activated carbon. The company mainly operates through four business segments, namely, Gas; LPG, Electricity & other Energies; Life & Business Solutions; and International Energies. It produces activated carbon under the life & business solutions segment. The company produces activated carbon through its various subsidiaries, namely, Minabe Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hakata Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Davao Central Chemical Corporation (Japan), Century Chemical Works Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Jacobi Carbons AB (Sweden).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Activated Carbon Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=362
Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market”
299 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
190 - Pages
Cabot Corporation produces and sells specialty chemicals and performance materials. The company offers specialty compounds, rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fine cesium chemicals, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, activated carbons, and aerogel. It offers activated carbon to various customers, including food and beverage processors, coal-fired utilities, pharmaceutical companies, water treatment plants and catalyst producers, and cesium formate products to oil and gas operating companies. The company sells and distributes its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives. It has business presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is a producer of functional resins, high-performance materials, fibers & textiles, and medical products. The company was established in 1926 to produce synthetic rayon. It operates under six business segments, namely, vinyl acetate, functional materials, isoprene, fibers & textiles, trading, and others. It produces activated carbon under the others segment. The company operates through Kuraray Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) to produce activated carbon. It also produces activated carbon through its subsidiaries Cenapro Chemical Corporation (China) and Kuraray Chemical (Ningxia) Environmental Industry Co., Ltd. (Philippines). Apart from production activities, the company is also engaged in designing, construction, and maintenance of production facilities of chemicals, food processing, electronic materials.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=362
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=362
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cabot Corporation (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb Plc (Sri Lanka), and Kureha Corporation (Japan) among others are the leading activated carbon manufacturers, globally. These key players have focused on market consolidation by adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. These companies adopted acquisitions as the key growth strategy between 2019 and 2021.
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based producer of activated carbon. The company mainly operates through four business segments, namely, Gas; LPG, Electricity & other Energies; Life & Business Solutions; and International Energies. It produces activated carbon under the life & business solutions segment. The company produces activated carbon through its various subsidiaries, namely, Minabe Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hakata Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Davao Central Chemical Corporation (Japan), Century Chemical Works Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Jacobi Carbons AB (Sweden).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Activated Carbon Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=362
Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market”
299 - Market Data Tables
36 - Figures
190 - Pages
Cabot Corporation produces and sells specialty chemicals and performance materials. The company offers specialty compounds, rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fine cesium chemicals, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, activated carbons, and aerogel. It offers activated carbon to various customers, including food and beverage processors, coal-fired utilities, pharmaceutical companies, water treatment plants and catalyst producers, and cesium formate products to oil and gas operating companies. The company sells and distributes its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives. It has business presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is a producer of functional resins, high-performance materials, fibers & textiles, and medical products. The company was established in 1926 to produce synthetic rayon. It operates under six business segments, namely, vinyl acetate, functional materials, isoprene, fibers & textiles, trading, and others. It produces activated carbon under the others segment. The company operates through Kuraray Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) to produce activated carbon. It also produces activated carbon through its subsidiaries Cenapro Chemical Corporation (China) and Kuraray Chemical (Ningxia) Environmental Industry Co., Ltd. (Philippines). Apart from production activities, the company is also engaged in designing, construction, and maintenance of production facilities of chemicals, food processing, electronic materials.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=362
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results