Pea Protein Isolate Market Worth $542.9 Million by 2029
Pea Protein Isolate Market by Source (Yellow Pea, Green Pea), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), Processing Method (Dry, Wet), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Bakery, Snacks, Beverages) - Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2022 ) According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the global pea protein isolate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $542.9 million by 2029. In terms of volume, the global pea protein isolate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach 135.2 thousand MT by 2029. This market is driven by the rising awareness about plant-based nutrition, increasing importance of organic ingredients in the F&B sector, increasing plant-based food market, and rising consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by pea. Additionally, emerging markets provide significant growth opportunities for plant-based product manufacturers. However, a significant preference for animal-based protein hinders the growth of the global pea protein isolate market to some extent.
The global pea protein isolate market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2020 and 2021), estimated current data (2022), and forecasts for 2029. The market is segmented based on source, source process, processing method, form, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with COVID-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5308
Scope of the report
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Source
• Yellow Peas
• Green Peas
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Source Process
• Conventional Pea Protein
• Organic Pea Protein
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Processing Method
• Dry
• Wet
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Form
• Powder
• Liquid
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Application
• Nutrition & Health Supplements
• Meat & Alternative Meat Products
• Bakery Products
• Dairy & Dairy Alternatives
• Cereals & Snacks
• Beverages
• Others
Pea Protein Isolate Market, by Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Request Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5308
Based on source, the global pea protein isolate market is mainly segmented into yellow peas and green peas. The yellow peas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its high protein content and benefits such as digestive system regulation, cholesterol control, blood sugar control, better maintenance of healthy body weight, and promote gut health. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its versatility in various applications in the food & beverage industry, especially as alternative meat products.
Based on source process, the global pea protein isolate market is mainly segmented into conventional pea protein isolate and organic pea protein isolate. The conventional pea protein isolate segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the lower price of conventionally grown peas than organic peas, their longer shelf life, and the availability of substantial crop varieties. However, the organic pea protein isolate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growing organic product sales statistics, the rising trend of clean label products, and the increasing number of certified organic pea-producing farms.
Based on processing method, the global pea protein isolate market is mainly segmented into dry processing and wet processing. The dry processing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to low capital requirement, reduced water & energy consumption compared to wet extraction, and the high demand from food & beverage manufacturers. However, the wet processing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as this process enables higher protein content and purity than the dry processing method.
Request Customization: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5308
Based on form, the global pea protein isolate market is mainly segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to the higher demand for solid protein ingredients due to the ease of handling & transportation, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to avoid costly formulation errors and maintain the stability of the ingredients. However, the liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its growing demand from the dairy alternative industry and increasing applications in innovative products.
Based on application, the global pea protein isolate market is mainly segmented into nutrition & health supplements, meat & alternative meat products, bakery products, dairy & dairy alternatives, cereals & snacks, beverages, and others. The nutrition & health supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of diseases due to improper nutrition, the benefits of pea protein in additional nutrition and sports performance products, and growing health and wellness trends. However, the meat & alternative meat products segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growing veganism, the increasing launches of new products, and the rising incidences of meat-borne diseases.
For any Query Feel Free to Speak with our Analyst: <||>rnhttps://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5308
Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein isolate market in 2022. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the well-established food & beverage industry, the rising concerns over animal products and protein, the increasing vegan population, the growing preference for meat alternatives, the increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and the large presence of pea protein manufacturers in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the growing awareness regarding the importance of protein-rich diets and increasing health consciousness amongst the general population, the booming food & beverage industry, the large vegan population, and the increasing number of pea protein-based product launches.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global pea protein isolate market are Roquette Frères Le Romain (France), AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd. (China), The Emsland Group (Germany), and Nutri-Pea Ltd. (Canada).
You can Buy Report from Here: <||>rnhttps://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/70512944
Key questions answered in the report-
• Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the source, source process, processing method, form, application, and countries?
• What is the historical market for pea protein isolates across the globe?
• What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?
• What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and trends in the global pea protein isolate market?
• Who are the major players in the global market, and what market share do they hold?
• Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?
• What is the competitive landscape?
• What are the recent developments in the global pea protein isolate market?
• What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
• What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
• Who are the local emerging players in the global pea protein isolate market, and how do they compete with the other players?
