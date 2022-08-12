Edge Computing Market Projected to Gain $87.3 billion by 2026
To provide detailed information related to the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the edge computing market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2022 ) According to a research report "Edge Computing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, IIOT, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, The edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 36.5 billion in 2021 to USD 87.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of IoT across industries, exponentially increasing data volumes and network traffic and rising demand for low-latency processing and real-time, automated decision-making solutions are a few factors driving the growth of the edge computing.
The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell and Nokia have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the edge computing market.
Cisco has a strong product portfolio in the edge services category. The company has a strong partner network with offices across 450 locations across the globe. It holds a strong position in the edge computing market. The company is investing in R&D for growth and innovation. The company has a strong geographic presence and offering edge computing deployments in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil. The company’s strategy is to excel in the global market through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, Cisco and Schneider Electric partnered to deliver an edge computing solution. Schneider Electric integrated Ciscos new edge computing solution, HyperFlex Edge, within its 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center. Schneider Electrics 6U Wall Mount is designed for edge computing environments where space is at a premium and reliability is a must.
HPE has a strong global presence, brand name, and recognition in the edge computing market. It has a diversified product portfolio with customized solutions. HPE has a strong distribution network and partner ecosystem, which is expanding its business in emerging markets. It has a strong track record of innovating products and automation of activities to deliver high quality products. The company is highly focusing on acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate innovation through hybrid cloud solutions. For instance, the company announced the acquisition of Determined AI to utilize Determined AI innovative open-source AI training platform with its high-performance computing solutions to enable ML engineers to speed up the AI production time.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
