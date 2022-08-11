African Forensic DNA Testing Market Worth $136.3 Million by 2025
African Forensic DNA Testing Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Assay Kits & Reagents (DNA Amplification, Quantification), Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, Microarray, Rapid DNA Analysis) - Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2022 ) Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “African Forensic DNA Testing Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Assay Kits & Reagents (DNA Amplification, Quantification), Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, Microarray, Rapid DNA Analysis)- Forecast to 2025”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the African Forensic DNA Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to reach $136.3 million by 2025. The growth in the African forensic DNA testing market is mainly attributed to the rising number of violent crimes, growing need for advanced technology with increase in the number of unresolved cases, and rising government support and legislations on the use of DNA database for forensics. In addition, increasing overall R&D spending and government initiatives for forensic science and technology is providing significant opportunities in this market. However, complexity in interpretation of DNA testing results from mixed or degraded samples hinders the growth of this market. In addition, non-uniformity in the government regulations across the region is recognized as the major hurdle to overcome.
Growth Prospects in the African Forensic DNA Testing Market
The African forensic DNA testing market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product & service (consumables, instrument, software, services), technology (capillary electrophoresis (CE), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, rapid DNA analysis, next generation sequencing, and microarrays). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional level.
Based on product & service, the African forensic DNA testing market is classified into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables segment is estimated to dominate the overall market in 2019 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for assay kits & reagents with the rising application of DNA testing in growing number of forensic cases.
Based on technology, the African forensic DNA testing market is mainly segmented into capillary electrophoresis (CE), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, rapid DNA analysis, next generation sequencing (NGS), and microarrays. The capillary electrophoresis segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall African forensic DNA testing market in 2019, owing to the higher adoption of electrophoresis technology in forensic DNA testing and analysis, due to its better efficiency, cost effective consumables & reagents, less turnaround time, and high capability of DNA separation.
The key players operating in the African forensic DNA testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Promega Corporation, HEALTH BioMed Co., Ltd., Gordiz, and DNA Diagnostics Center among others.
Get Sample Report with all Graphs & Charts related to it @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5048
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product and services, and technology?
What was the historical market for African forensic DNA testing market across the region?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019–2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the African forensic DNA testing market?
Who are the major players in the African forensic DNA testing market?
What are the recent developments in the African forensic DNA testing market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the African forensic DNA testing market?
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the African Forensic DNA Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to reach $136.3 million by 2025. The growth in the African forensic DNA testing market is mainly attributed to the rising number of violent crimes, growing need for advanced technology with increase in the number of unresolved cases, and rising government support and legislations on the use of DNA database for forensics. In addition, increasing overall R&D spending and government initiatives for forensic science and technology is providing significant opportunities in this market. However, complexity in interpretation of DNA testing results from mixed or degraded samples hinders the growth of this market. In addition, non-uniformity in the government regulations across the region is recognized as the major hurdle to overcome.
Growth Prospects in the African Forensic DNA Testing Market
The African forensic DNA testing market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product & service (consumables, instrument, software, services), technology (capillary electrophoresis (CE), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, rapid DNA analysis, next generation sequencing, and microarrays). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional level.
Based on product & service, the African forensic DNA testing market is classified into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables segment is estimated to dominate the overall market in 2019 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for assay kits & reagents with the rising application of DNA testing in growing number of forensic cases.
Based on technology, the African forensic DNA testing market is mainly segmented into capillary electrophoresis (CE), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, rapid DNA analysis, next generation sequencing (NGS), and microarrays. The capillary electrophoresis segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall African forensic DNA testing market in 2019, owing to the higher adoption of electrophoresis technology in forensic DNA testing and analysis, due to its better efficiency, cost effective consumables & reagents, less turnaround time, and high capability of DNA separation.
The key players operating in the African forensic DNA testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Promega Corporation, HEALTH BioMed Co., Ltd., Gordiz, and DNA Diagnostics Center among others.
Get Sample Report with all Graphs & Charts related to it @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5048
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product and services, and technology?
What was the historical market for African forensic DNA testing market across the region?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019–2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the African forensic DNA testing market?
Who are the major players in the African forensic DNA testing market?
What are the recent developments in the African forensic DNA testing market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the African forensic DNA testing market?
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results