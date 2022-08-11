Seed Treatment Market Worth $5.93 Billion by 2025
Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Formulation (Liquid Form and Dry Form), Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds), Function, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2022 ) Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Formulation (Liquid Form and Dry Form), Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds), Function, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025”.
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $5.93 billion by 2025. The overall seed treatment market is majorly driven by growing need to increase crop yield and quality, its low cost, wide range of benefits of seed treatment, reduction of arable land, and reduced risk of exceeding minimum residue level. In addition, focus on integrated pest management and rapid growth in biological seed treatment provides significant opportunities for the growth of seed treatment market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the growth of this market to some extent.
The global seed treatment market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 – by type (chemical and biological), chemical (insecticide, fungicide, and others), formulation (liquid and dry), application techniques (coating, dressing, and pelleting), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops), cereals & grains (corn, wheat, and other cereals), oilseeds (soybean, cotton, and canola), and function (seed protection and seed enhancement). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into chemical and biological seed treatment. Chemical seed treatment held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in developing countries, easy availability, higher efficiency, and lower costs compared to biologicals. However, biological seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this type is mainly attributed to growing environmental and public health concerns with the use of chemical seed treatment, growing organic farming, demand for chemical residue free agricultural products, and government support to use biological seed treatment across the globe.
Based on formulation, the global seed treatment market is segmented into liquid form and dry form. Liquid form commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ease of use and storage of liquid form in comparison with the solid form. The liquid formulations are usually preferred by the farmers due to their readiness of application, and the fact that they are comparatively cheaper than solid formulations. Also, these formulations are easier to handle, apply, and has better reachability.
Based on application technique, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. Seed coating application technique held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as broad-spectrum usage on all crop seeds with increasing commercial value of seeds by enhancing appearance of seeds. In seed coating, special binder is used with an agrochemical formulation to enhance adherence to the seed. With the use of this technology, less agrochemical active ingredient is required to treat seeds as it gives better adhesion of the agrochemical active ingredients on the seed surface. However, seed pelleting application technique is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Based on crop type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops. Cereals & grains commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand to feed growing population and from the industrial applications such as animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production. However, oilseed treatment segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing cultivation of high cost GM seeds and growing adoption of seed treatment by farmers to control the yield loss due to seed and seedling diseases.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and increasing adoption of high price GM seeds. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the large area under agriculture cultivation and growing population in the region which increases the use of various crop protection chemicals for enhancing crop yield.
The key players profiled in the global seed treatment market report are Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), UPL Limited (India), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. (India), Germains Seed Technology (U.K.), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.).
Download Sample Report Now !! <||>rnhttps://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5075
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, formulation, application technique, crop type, function, and countries?
What is the historical market for seed treatment across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2019-2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global seed treatment market?
Who are the major players in the global seed treatment market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape?
What are the recent developments in the global seed treatment market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global seed treatment market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global seed treatment market and how do they compete with the other players?
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $5.93 billion by 2025. The overall seed treatment market is majorly driven by growing need to increase crop yield and quality, its low cost, wide range of benefits of seed treatment, reduction of arable land, and reduced risk of exceeding minimum residue level. In addition, focus on integrated pest management and rapid growth in biological seed treatment provides significant opportunities for the growth of seed treatment market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the growth of this market to some extent.
The global seed treatment market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 – by type (chemical and biological), chemical (insecticide, fungicide, and others), formulation (liquid and dry), application techniques (coating, dressing, and pelleting), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops), cereals & grains (corn, wheat, and other cereals), oilseeds (soybean, cotton, and canola), and function (seed protection and seed enhancement). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into chemical and biological seed treatment. Chemical seed treatment held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in developing countries, easy availability, higher efficiency, and lower costs compared to biologicals. However, biological seed treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this type is mainly attributed to growing environmental and public health concerns with the use of chemical seed treatment, growing organic farming, demand for chemical residue free agricultural products, and government support to use biological seed treatment across the globe.
Based on formulation, the global seed treatment market is segmented into liquid form and dry form. Liquid form commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ease of use and storage of liquid form in comparison with the solid form. The liquid formulations are usually preferred by the farmers due to their readiness of application, and the fact that they are comparatively cheaper than solid formulations. Also, these formulations are easier to handle, apply, and has better reachability.
Based on application technique, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. Seed coating application technique held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as broad-spectrum usage on all crop seeds with increasing commercial value of seeds by enhancing appearance of seeds. In seed coating, special binder is used with an agrochemical formulation to enhance adherence to the seed. With the use of this technology, less agrochemical active ingredient is required to treat seeds as it gives better adhesion of the agrochemical active ingredients on the seed surface. However, seed pelleting application technique is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Based on crop type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops. Cereals & grains commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand to feed growing population and from the industrial applications such as animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production. However, oilseed treatment segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing cultivation of high cost GM seeds and growing adoption of seed treatment by farmers to control the yield loss due to seed and seedling diseases.
This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and increasing adoption of high price GM seeds. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the large area under agriculture cultivation and growing population in the region which increases the use of various crop protection chemicals for enhancing crop yield.
The key players profiled in the global seed treatment market report are Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), UPL Limited (India), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. (India), Germains Seed Technology (U.K.), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.).
Download Sample Report Now !! <||>rnhttps://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5075
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, formulation, application technique, crop type, function, and countries?
What is the historical market for seed treatment across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2019-2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global seed treatment market?
Who are the major players in the global seed treatment market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape?
What are the recent developments in the global seed treatment market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global seed treatment market?
What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global seed treatment market and how do they compete with the other players?
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results