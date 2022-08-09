Chlorella Market is Expected to Reach $412.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%
Chlorella Market by Technology (Open Pond), by Product Type (Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) Chlorella is a single-celled freshwater alga native to Taiwan and Japan. It is naturally rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Its reported benefits include boosting antibody count, promoting weight loss, and fighting cancer & other diseases. The growing inclination toward protein-rich diet, increasing health & wellness trend, launch of chlorella-based F&B products, growing nutraceutical industry, and growing vegetarianism worldwide are some of the major factors driving the growth of the chlorella market. Moreover, the emergence of chlorella extract is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, factors such as the risk of contamination, high production cost, and complex production process of algae products are expected to hinder the growth of the global chlorella market.
The global chlorella market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 195.3 million by 2027.
Scope of the report
Chlorella Market, by Technology
Autotrophic
Open Pond
Closed Pond
Heterotrophic
Chlorella Market, by Product Type
Powder
Tablets
Extract
Capsules
Chlorella Market, by Source
Chlorella Vulgaris
Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana
Others
Chlorella Market, by Application
Nutraceuticals
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Cosmetics
Others
Chlorella Market, by Sales/Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Offline
Distributors
Retailers
Direct-To-Consumer
Online
Chlorella Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of The Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Europe: The largest market
Europe is expected to command the largest share of the overall chlorella market in 2021. This region's large share is primarily attributed to the rising demand for chlorella in cosmetic and personal care items; consumers willing to pay higher prices for more natural, less processed, and environment-friendly products; and growing attraction among consumers for natural food products. Additionally, the desire for a healthy life, changing food consumption patterns in favor of functional food, high disposable income, and an increase in various chronic diseases due to the growing aging population boosts the demand for chlorella in the region.
Key Players
The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the chlorella market over the last four years. The key players operating in the chlorella market are Flora Manufacturing & Distributing Ltd. (Canada), Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Phycom (Netherlands), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. (China), Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd. (FEMICO) (Taiwan), Allmicroalgae - Natural Products, S.A (Portugal), Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), STAUBER (U.S.), Alver World SA (Switzerland), AlgoSource (France), Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India), Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (China), Duplaco B.V. (Netherlands), Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan), Algorigin (Switzerland), Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd (China), Zhejiang Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China), and Wilson Group (Taiwan).
