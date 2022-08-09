Artificial Sausage Casings Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to Reach $4.47 Billion by 2027
Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), by Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) The Artificial Sausage Casings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.47 billion by 2027.
Artificial casings were developed at the beginning of the 20th century when there was a huge demand-supply gap mainly due to the growing meat industry. The shortage of natural casings in some countries due to price volatility and complications of obtaining natural casings have resulted in the emergence of artificial casings as an alternative to natural casings. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increase in the global population and subsequent rise in the meat consumption and production, increasing sausage manufacturer’s focus on productivity and costs reduction, accelerating investments from leading players, increasing preference to artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, casings manufacturers’ shift from natural casings to artificial casings due to operational challenges, and rising number of food restaurant chains.
Scope of the report
Artificial Sausage Casings Market, by Type
Collagen Casings
Edible Collagen Casings
Non-edible Collagen Casings
Cellulose Casings
Plastic Casings
Fibrous Casings
Textile Casings
Net Casings
Vegetarian Casings
Artificial Sausage Casings Market, by Application
Animal Meat-based Sausages
Fresh Sausages
Pre-cooked Sausages
Smoked Sausages
Cured Sausages
Plant Meat-based Sausages
Artificial Sausage Casings Market, by Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Artificial Sausage Casings Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Spain
Poland
The Netherlands
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Chile
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific: the fastest growing regional market
At the regional level, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall artificial sausage casings market in 2020. The prominent position of North America in the artificial sausage casings market is primarily attributed to the well-established food and beverage industry, availability of sausage and processed meat products, increased average meat consumption, increased GDP, increasing number of fast-food restaurant chains, and presence of a large number of sausages manufacturers. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the artificial sausages casing market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing outside food consumption, rising expenditure on meat and healthy products, growing westernization, and growing population & urbanization.
Key Players
The artificial sausage casings market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many small private vendors in the market. Some of the key players operating in the artificial sausage casings market are Viscofan SA (Spain), Devro PLC (U.K.), Selo (Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), ViskoTeepak (Finland), FIBRAN, S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Innovia Films Limited (U.K.), Colpak (South Africa), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company LLC. (U.S.), and De Wied International Inc. (U.S.).
