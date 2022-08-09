Mobile Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.1%
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component, Application (Location-based Services, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution, Data Analytics, Environmental Monitoring), Organization Size, and region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) The mobile edge computing market is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
The increasing mobile data traffic & rising need to enhance data quality, rising demand for low-latency processing & real-time automated decision-making solutions, and increasing adoption of MEC solutions across various end use sectors are the major factors driving the growth of mobile edge computing market. In addition, the expansion of MEC in AR/VR applications is expected to offer immense growth opportunities for the growth of the market. However, a lack of infrastructure and deployment capabilities can obstruct the growth of this market. Besides, security issues with edge computing are expected to limit this market’s growth.
Scope of the report
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Application
Location-based Services
Video Surveillance
Unified Communication
Optimized Local Content Distribution
Data Analytics
Environmental Monitoring
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America commanded the largest share of the overall mobile edge computing market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increased investments in telecommunication sectors, government initiatives to encourage digitalization, heavy investments in IoT & cloud technologies, and high penetration of smart devices in emerging economies, such as India and China.
Key Players
The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the mobile edge computing market over the last four years. The key players profiled in the global mobile edge computing market are Huawei Technologies co., Ltd. (China), Saguna Networks, Ltd. (Israel), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Vapor IO (U.S.), ZephyrTel (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Adlink Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emerson Electric co. (U.S.), and GigaSpaces Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), among others.
Browse key industry insights : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mobile-edge-computing-market-5120
Key questions answered in the report:
What is the value of revenue generated from the sale of mobile edge computing solutions across the globe? At what rate their demand expected to grow for the next 5-7 years?
Which component segments showcase high growth opportunities for the mobile edge computing market players?
Which application segments of the market are projected to create more traction in the global mobile edge computing market?
What are the key factors driving the growth of the mobile edge computing market? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the market?
Who are the major players operating in the global mobile edge computing market?
Which regions/countries expected to witness significant demand for mobile edge computing in the coming years?
