Pharmaceutical Automation Market Worth $18.2 Billion by 2029
Pharmaceutical Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled, ‘Pharmaceutical Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the pharmaceutical automation market is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5280
Increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, government initiatives to promote industrial development, rising investments for transforming conventional production facilities, and growing demand for safe and digitized production processes are expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The high initial cost of procuring automation hardware and software is expected to restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for IIoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the huge demand for vaccine manufacturing for COVID-19 are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the limited availability of skilled laborers and cybersecurity risks associated with automated systems are major challenges for the growth of this market.
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Automation Market
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for testing and production, resulting in an increased demand for automation solutions. The pharma sector has transitioned from ad hoc automation deployments to implementing robots as an important tool in the global battle against COVID-19. The requirement for robot arms for viral DNA testing has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, many pharmaceutical companies have quickly adopted automation and robotics solutions for automated COVID-19 testing.
Pharmaceutical companies have effectively utilized the advantages of automation to maintain or increase production without compromising quality or safety. Automation has allowed pharmaceutical companies to ramp up production safely and build production lines faster and in a more scalable way. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated pre-existing trends, such as flexible automation, digitalization, batch production, and personalization.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5280
The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand for SCARA and collaborative robots for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Collaborative robots have allowed pharmaceutical research companies to automate repetitive tasks, and SCARA robots have enabled pharmaceutical companies to perform high-volume tasks such as COVID-19 sample testing with greater accuracy.
The increasing demand for vaccines is expected to increase the adoption of automation for pharmaceutical manufacturing. If the effects of vaccination are short-term due to virus mutations, there will be an increase in robotics adoption as more spending will be catered to automation and robotics by the pharmaceutical industry.
The pharmaceutical automation market is segmented based on component (enterprise-level controls [product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems], plant instrumentation [motors & drives, robots, sensors, machine vision systems, relays & switches, and other plant instrumentation components], plant-level controls [supervisory control and data acquisition, distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, other plant-level controls]), mode of automation (semi-automatic, fully-automatic), end user (pharmaceutical industry, biotech industry), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.
Based on component, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into enterprise-level controls, plant instrumentation, and plant-level controls. In 2022, the enterprise-level controls segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of implementing product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, and manufacturing execution systems solutions at the enterprise level. Manufacturing execution systems solutions integrated with process control systems enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase productivity and efficiency at a lower cost and significantly reduce the time-to-market of new products. Furthermore, these systems enable organizations to maintain and manage records of their lifecycle, resulting in cost savings. However, the plant instrumentation segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period .
Quick Buy – “Pharmaceutical Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/87904065
Based on mode of automation, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into semi-automatic and fully-automatic systems. In 2022, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. However, the fully-automatic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing installation of complete automation solutions in end-use industries such as chemicals & materials, metals & mining, oil & gas, and paper & pulp. Fully-automatic solutions aid the companies in these industries to efficiently manage activities on-site and in offices.
Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry and biotech industry. In 2022, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of continuous improvement process (CIP) to improve production flexibility and efficiency and reduce wastage. Furthermore, prominent technology players such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google are engaged in developing automation and cloud solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to close security gaps and protect healthcare and pharmaceutical production networks from external attacks.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific’s large market share is attributed to high technical awareness regarding the usage of robotics in China, Japan, and Singapore. The Asian pharmaceutical manufacturing sector has robust production capabilities, which further fuels the demand for pharmaceutical automation solutions in Asia-Pacific.
The major players operating in the pharmaceutical automation market include ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc (Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-automation-market-5280
Scope of the Report:
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Component
Enterprise-level Controls
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Plant Instrumentation
Motors & Drives
Robots
Articulated Robots
SCARA
Collaborative Robots
Cartesian Robots
Other Robots
Sensors
Machine Vision Systems
Cameras
Optics and Led Lighting
Relays & Switches
Other Plant Instrumentation Components
Plant-Level Controls
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
Other Plant-level Controls
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Mode of Automation
Semi-automatic Systems
Fully-automatic Systems
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by End User
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotech Industry
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
Netherlands
Sweden
France
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5280
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5280
Increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, government initiatives to promote industrial development, rising investments for transforming conventional production facilities, and growing demand for safe and digitized production processes are expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The high initial cost of procuring automation hardware and software is expected to restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for IIoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the huge demand for vaccine manufacturing for COVID-19 are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the limited availability of skilled laborers and cybersecurity risks associated with automated systems are major challenges for the growth of this market.
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Automation Market
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for testing and production, resulting in an increased demand for automation solutions. The pharma sector has transitioned from ad hoc automation deployments to implementing robots as an important tool in the global battle against COVID-19. The requirement for robot arms for viral DNA testing has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, many pharmaceutical companies have quickly adopted automation and robotics solutions for automated COVID-19 testing.
Pharmaceutical companies have effectively utilized the advantages of automation to maintain or increase production without compromising quality or safety. Automation has allowed pharmaceutical companies to ramp up production safely and build production lines faster and in a more scalable way. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated pre-existing trends, such as flexible automation, digitalization, batch production, and personalization.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5280
The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand for SCARA and collaborative robots for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Collaborative robots have allowed pharmaceutical research companies to automate repetitive tasks, and SCARA robots have enabled pharmaceutical companies to perform high-volume tasks such as COVID-19 sample testing with greater accuracy.
The increasing demand for vaccines is expected to increase the adoption of automation for pharmaceutical manufacturing. If the effects of vaccination are short-term due to virus mutations, there will be an increase in robotics adoption as more spending will be catered to automation and robotics by the pharmaceutical industry.
The pharmaceutical automation market is segmented based on component (enterprise-level controls [product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems], plant instrumentation [motors & drives, robots, sensors, machine vision systems, relays & switches, and other plant instrumentation components], plant-level controls [supervisory control and data acquisition, distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, other plant-level controls]), mode of automation (semi-automatic, fully-automatic), end user (pharmaceutical industry, biotech industry), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.
Based on component, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into enterprise-level controls, plant instrumentation, and plant-level controls. In 2022, the enterprise-level controls segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of implementing product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, and manufacturing execution systems solutions at the enterprise level. Manufacturing execution systems solutions integrated with process control systems enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase productivity and efficiency at a lower cost and significantly reduce the time-to-market of new products. Furthermore, these systems enable organizations to maintain and manage records of their lifecycle, resulting in cost savings. However, the plant instrumentation segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period .
Quick Buy – “Pharmaceutical Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029” Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/87904065
Based on mode of automation, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into semi-automatic and fully-automatic systems. In 2022, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. However, the fully-automatic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing installation of complete automation solutions in end-use industries such as chemicals & materials, metals & mining, oil & gas, and paper & pulp. Fully-automatic solutions aid the companies in these industries to efficiently manage activities on-site and in offices.
Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical automation market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry and biotech industry. In 2022, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of continuous improvement process (CIP) to improve production flexibility and efficiency and reduce wastage. Furthermore, prominent technology players such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google are engaged in developing automation and cloud solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to close security gaps and protect healthcare and pharmaceutical production networks from external attacks.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific’s large market share is attributed to high technical awareness regarding the usage of robotics in China, Japan, and Singapore. The Asian pharmaceutical manufacturing sector has robust production capabilities, which further fuels the demand for pharmaceutical automation solutions in Asia-Pacific.
The major players operating in the pharmaceutical automation market include ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc (Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-automation-market-5280
Scope of the Report:
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Component
Enterprise-level Controls
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Plant Instrumentation
Motors & Drives
Robots
Articulated Robots
SCARA
Collaborative Robots
Cartesian Robots
Other Robots
Sensors
Machine Vision Systems
Cameras
Optics and Led Lighting
Relays & Switches
Other Plant Instrumentation Components
Plant-Level Controls
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
Other Plant-level Controls
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Mode of Automation
Semi-automatic Systems
Fully-automatic Systems
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by End User
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotech Industry
Pharmaceutical Automation Market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
Netherlands
Sweden
France
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5280
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results