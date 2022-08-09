CBRN Defense Market Size, Share, Key Players, Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026
CBRN Defense Market by Type, End Use (Defense and Civil & Commercial), Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software) & Region (2021-2026)
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) According to the Latest industry research by MarketsandMarkets, CBRN Defense Market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2021 to USD 22.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield explosives defense solutions are the defense measures used by governments, armed forces, and first responders against CBRN threats by detection, identification, and prevention techniques. The CBRN defense market has evolved considerably owing to rising geopolitical tensions. The supply side of the market has witnessed the introduction of modern technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This market is expected to have exponential growth owing to the surge in demand for CBRN defense equipment across industries. Increased military spending globally is a major factor driving the market.
Based on Type, chemical segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026
Based on type, chemical segment of the CBRN Defense market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021. The chemical defense segment includes detection, identification, and protective equipment used against chemical agents such as Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM), and Chemical War Agents (CWA). The protective equipment used for CBRN defense includes protective wearables such as hazmat suits, gas masks, gloves, and footwear. Equipment such as portable devices and laboratory test instruments are used for the detection of chemical agents. Due to increase in chemical warfare threats globally, will drive this segment.
For instance, in December 2021, U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Joint Science and Technology Office awarded an contract worth USD 15.7 million to Teledyne FLIR to develop augmented reality software that can pinpoint chemical threats and map them for the military.
Based on Equipment, the protective wearable segment of the CBRN Defense market is projected to witness the largest share in 2021
Based on equipment, protective wearables segment is projected to lead the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period. Protective wearables provide protection against CBRN threats. The protective wearables include protective clothing, protective gas mask and hoods, escape devices, protective shoes, and protective gloves. The main users of CBRN defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and hazmat safety officers in the commercial and civil sectors. Military users include CBRN response teams in the armed forces. The level and contamination determine which type of CBRN protective wearable can be used. This segment is leading due to fully integrated Mopp-4 suit for the highest chemical and biological threat protection, wide industrial application, and advancement in technology.
Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026
Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense during the forecast period. The defense segment includes military and homeland security. Military users include the army, navy, and air force. The CBRN defense equipment used by the defense segment includes protective wearables, detection equipment, and decontamination systems. Homeland security personnel using CBRN defense equipment comprises first responders in the police, fire safety departments, and hazmat safety officers. The defense segment in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the CBRN Defense market
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of market share. An increase in the instances of terror attacks in the Asia Pacific region has led countries of the region to enhance their CBRN defense capabilities. In addition, the increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others, and the expansion of military commands in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for CBRN Defense in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for CBRN defense solutions can be attributed to the increasing investments by countries for the development and procurement of advanced CBRN defense solutions for their armed forces, border protection, biowarfare programs.
Key Market Players
CBRN Defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Chemring Group PLC (UK), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured CBRN Defense contracts in the last few years. Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to increase in the demand for CBRN Defense equipments and the growth of emerging markets have encouraged companies to adopt this strategy to enter new markets.
