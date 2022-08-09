Sodium Silicate Market worth 11.03 Billion USD by 2022
Sodium Silicate Market research report categorizes the global market by Form, Application (Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Metal Casting, Food Preservation) & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2022 ) The report Sodium Silicate Market size is projected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2022. Sodium silicate is a white crystalline powder that is readily soluble in water. It is a strong alkaline chemical having high pH ranging from 10 to 13. Its alkaline nature makes it preferable for various applications such as detergents, precipitated silica, construction, pulp & paper, textiles, paints, foundry, and water treatment. Sodium silicate is a non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-explosive chemical. The growing demand for detergents globally and rising demand for precipitated silica from the rubber & tire industry are expected to be the major drivers for the sodium silicate market during the forecast period.
Sodium silicate is used as an emulsifying agent, as a suspending agent, as a buffering agent, as a reserve for alkalinity, as a binding agent, as an adhesive, and as a builder for neutralizing or saponifying soil materials. The amount of water added to produce aqueous sodium silicate determines the grade of sodium silicate. Different grades of sodium silicate are produced as per the demand of applications. Precautions must be taken during the handling and use of sodium silicate as its high alkalinity makes it hazardous to eyes, skin, and lungs.
Increasing use of sodium silicate in the detergent application is expected to impact the dynamics of the industry. The rising demand for sodium silicate from the applications, such as precipitated silica, construction, pulp & paper, water treatment, metal casting, and food preservation is expected to drive the demand for sodium silicate, globally. The demand for sodium silicate is majorly increasing from the detergent application as sodium silicate is extensively used in the production of detergents as a strong alkaline agent and pH modifier.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Sodium Silicate Market”
146 - Market Data Tables
38 - Figures
133 - Pages
Liquid sodium silicate is the fastest-growing form segment of the overall sodium silicate market. This form is extensively used in the manufacturing of detergents, precipitated silica, pulp & paper, and water treatment chemicals. However, the storage and transportation cost of liquid sodium silicate is high when compared to the actual material price or storage and transportation cost of solid sodium silicate. Hence, domestic use of this form is preferred over exports.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for sodium silicate, followed by Europe. The high demand in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the growth in the production of detergents, pulp & paper, and construction materials in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. In addition, the growing population, rising purchasing power of consumers, and rapid urbanization in the countries of the region provide a favorable scenario for the consumption of sodium silicate.
The key companies profiled in the sodium silicate market research report are PQ Corporation (US), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan), BASF (Germany), Kiran Global Chem Limited (India), Sinchem Silica Gel (China), Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China), IQE Group (Spain), and CIECH (Poland).
