Increasing Demand from Wind Energy and Pipe & Tank Industries to Drive the Growth of Carbon Fiber Market Globally
Increasing demand from wind energy and aerospace & defense industries is expected to drive the growth of the market between 2021 and 2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 05, 2022 ) The "Carbon Fiber Market is estimated to be USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The demand for clean fuels such as CNG and hydrogen is increasing globally, resulting in increase in demand for carbon fibers in CNG and hydrogen tanks manufacturing. Also, the growth in number of on-shore and off-shore wind capacity installations is driving the growth of carbon fibers in wind energy industry.
“Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the carbon fiber market during the forecast period.”
Europe is estimated to have the largest share of the market. Europe led the carbon fiber market due to the presence of established automotive, aerospace & defense, and wind energy industries in the region. The region is home to some of the prominent automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Fiat, and Bentley. These automotive manufacturers use carbon fiber composites in various structural automotive parts such as bonnets, bumpers, and frontends. Additionally, aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use carbon fiber composites in structural parts as they offer rigidity and high tensile strength. Moreover, there are many offshore wind energy installations.
“Composite application comprises a major share of the carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume.”
The carbon fiber market is divided into application segments, which include composite and non-composite. Carbon fiber composites are used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, pipe & tank, civil engineering, and marine. They offer high strength, rigidity, and high tensile strength. In the composite applications, carbon fiber is mainly used in the form of prepreg, moulding compound, and woven fabric. Prepreg is the largest consumer of carbon fiber in the composite application segment.
“The continuous carbon fiber segment comprises a major share of the carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume.”
Continuous carbon fiber offers higher tensile strength when compared to other types of carbon fiber products. These fibers can be used in layup, weaving, prepregging, filament winding, braiding, and pultrusion processes for manufacturing composites parts for various end-use industries such aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy. Continuous carbon fiber is also used in 3D printing applications as it offers stiffness and strength. Superior properties and large number of applications are driving the continuous carbon fiber segment of the market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Fiber Market”
386 - Market Data Tables
55 - Figures
359 - Pages
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Solvay (Belgium), Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. (China), Hyosung (South Korea), and DowAksa (Turkey) were some of the key players in the global carbon fiber market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.
In April 2021, Hyosung Advanced Materials signed a contract with Hanhwa Solutions. The company announced that it signed a long-term contract to supply reinforced carbon fiber to be used for strengthening fuel tanks in hydrogen vehicles for six years beginning 2021. The total supply is worth about 160 billion won. This agreement will boost the sales of carbon fiber.
In November 2020, SGL Carbon and Koller Kunststofftechnik partnered to manufacture novel carbon fiber profiles for use in windshields for a future high-volume model of BMW Group. This helped SGL Carbon to improve their application in automobile applications and increase the carbon fiber demand.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=396
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
