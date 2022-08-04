Collagen Market Worth $8.64 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Collagen Market by Type (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, and Native Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, and Sheep), and Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2022 ) According to a new market research report titled, ‘Collagen Market by Type (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, and Native Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Marine, Chicken, and Sheep), and Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2029’, in terms of value, the collagen market is expected to reach $8.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 755.3 KT by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. At least 28 types of collagen relate to their source tissue in the body. Collagen types I and III coexist in skin and bone tissues, while collagen type II comes from cartilage, which makes up most of the protein content and coexists with glycosaminoglycans chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Collagen type II is more valuable due to the scarcity of its source and unique molecular composition. Additionally, the predominant fibrous proteins in animals constitute a major structural component in the extracellular matrix of all multicellular animals, including sponges, invertebrates, and vertebrates. From a biomedical view, collagen plays important roles in development, wound healing, bones and joint health, platelet activation, and angiogenesis.
The major factors driving the collagen market are the growing use of collagen in food industries, the increasing inclination towards protein and nutricosmetics consumption, the increasing healthcare and technical applications, and the growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. In addition, the rise in per capita income opens untapped geographies, and the growing food processing industry provides significant opportunities to collagen manufacturers. On the other hand, dealing with the safety concern and improving the processing technology are the key challenges in this market. However, safety concerns, religious constraints, and the growing use of alternatives are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Collagen Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. The pandemic has affected over 100 countries (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control). To control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdown, which has majorly impacted many manufacturing and service industries, including collagen.
Per current independent scientific research dated 19th March 2020, the total number of NK and T cells was decreased or exhausted in COVID-19 patients. Importantly, in patients convalescing after therapy, the number of NK and T cells was restored. These results suggest that the functional exhaustion of cytotoxic lymphocytes is associated with SARS-CoV-2 (cause of COVID-19) infection. Hence, SARS-CoV-2 infection may break down antiviral immunity at an early stage.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5121
However, the ingestion of collagen peptides improves the number of NK cells and T cells and henceforth the immunity of humans. Immune competence decreases with age. It has been reported that the number of CD8+ CD28+ T cells correlates strongly with age because the number of these cells decreases with age. Ingestion of collagen peptides also helps build immunity amongst senior citizens, increasing the collagen demand.
Moreover, consumers’ interest in collagen-based products is growing in various applications, including food & beverage, nutraceutical supplements, cosmetics, and medical products. Consumers are particularly focusing on health and performance nutrition with the nutraceutical collagen. Thus, all these factors support the growth of the global collagen market.
The global collagen market is segmented based on type, source, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.
Based on type, the global collagen market is segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. In 2022, the gelatin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand from the food and pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The recent trends in pharma drug deliveries include nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules where the mass volume of gelatin is used. In addition, the growing usage of gelatin in photography, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is also contributing to its large adoption.
Based on source, the global collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other animals. In 2022, the bovine segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its several health benefits such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and relief from arthritis. This makes bovine collagen one of the widely used and accepted collagens. However, the fish collagen segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising fish production and growing cosmetic industry.
Quick Buy – Collagen Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/63172835
Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. In 2022, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. However, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing use of nutraceuticals for weight management across the globe.
Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The major market share of the North American region is attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry, particularly in China and India; growing population; rising importance of nutrition and personal well-being; the steady pace of industrialization; growing personal care spending; and abundance of raw materials for collagen and gelatin.
Some of the key players operating in the collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGEL S.r.l. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Gelnex (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).
TOP 10 COMPANIES IN COLLAGEN MARKET @ https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-collagen-market/
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5121
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. At least 28 types of collagen relate to their source tissue in the body. Collagen types I and III coexist in skin and bone tissues, while collagen type II comes from cartilage, which makes up most of the protein content and coexists with glycosaminoglycans chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid. Collagen type II is more valuable due to the scarcity of its source and unique molecular composition. Additionally, the predominant fibrous proteins in animals constitute a major structural component in the extracellular matrix of all multicellular animals, including sponges, invertebrates, and vertebrates. From a biomedical view, collagen plays important roles in development, wound healing, bones and joint health, platelet activation, and angiogenesis.
The major factors driving the collagen market are the growing use of collagen in food industries, the increasing inclination towards protein and nutricosmetics consumption, the increasing healthcare and technical applications, and the growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. In addition, the rise in per capita income opens untapped geographies, and the growing food processing industry provides significant opportunities to collagen manufacturers. On the other hand, dealing with the safety concern and improving the processing technology are the key challenges in this market. However, safety concerns, religious constraints, and the growing use of alternatives are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Collagen Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. The pandemic has affected over 100 countries (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control). To control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, governments across the globe have announced partial or complete lockdown, which has majorly impacted many manufacturing and service industries, including collagen.
Per current independent scientific research dated 19th March 2020, the total number of NK and T cells was decreased or exhausted in COVID-19 patients. Importantly, in patients convalescing after therapy, the number of NK and T cells was restored. These results suggest that the functional exhaustion of cytotoxic lymphocytes is associated with SARS-CoV-2 (cause of COVID-19) infection. Hence, SARS-CoV-2 infection may break down antiviral immunity at an early stage.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5121
However, the ingestion of collagen peptides improves the number of NK cells and T cells and henceforth the immunity of humans. Immune competence decreases with age. It has been reported that the number of CD8+ CD28+ T cells correlates strongly with age because the number of these cells decreases with age. Ingestion of collagen peptides also helps build immunity amongst senior citizens, increasing the collagen demand.
Moreover, consumers’ interest in collagen-based products is growing in various applications, including food & beverage, nutraceutical supplements, cosmetics, and medical products. Consumers are particularly focusing on health and performance nutrition with the nutraceutical collagen. Thus, all these factors support the growth of the global collagen market.
The global collagen market is segmented based on type, source, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.
Based on type, the global collagen market is segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. In 2022, the gelatin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand from the food and pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The recent trends in pharma drug deliveries include nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules where the mass volume of gelatin is used. In addition, the growing usage of gelatin in photography, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is also contributing to its large adoption.
Based on source, the global collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other animals. In 2022, the bovine segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its several health benefits such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and relief from arthritis. This makes bovine collagen one of the widely used and accepted collagens. However, the fish collagen segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising fish production and growing cosmetic industry.
Quick Buy – Collagen Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/63172835
Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. In 2022, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. However, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing use of nutraceuticals for weight management across the globe.
Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global collagen market. The major market share of the North American region is attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry, particularly in China and India; growing population; rising importance of nutrition and personal well-being; the steady pace of industrialization; growing personal care spending; and abundance of raw materials for collagen and gelatin.
Some of the key players operating in the collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGEL S.r.l. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands), Gelnex (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).
TOP 10 COMPANIES IN COLLAGEN MARKET @ https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-collagen-market/
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Meticulous Research™
khushal
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results